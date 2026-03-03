As Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" keeps breaking records, it's important for Langley to have friends like Miranda Lambert in her corner to check on her every step of the way.

Langley was a guest on Country Countdown USA, where she revealed some of the stellar advice that Lambert has given her to help her overcome any mental health struggles she may be going through at the time.

'You are more important than this job.' She made me care for myself. Having someone like that made me feel like I’m okay.

What Female Country Stars Has Miranda Lambert Mentored?

In addition to Langley, Lainey Wilson has also stated on Taste of Country Nights that Lambert always texts her to check in with her, asking "How's your head? How's your heart?"

Langley has always been very open and candid about what she is going through mentally.

She told me on Taste of Country Nights that the night she won five ACM Awards in 2025 was the best and worst day of her career.

"That day is the brightest of my career, but it's also the darkest. It's hard to compute those two feelings happening at the same time," she states, but she knows she's on the right path.

"God has chose you," she says. "I have gotten so close with Him in these past few months."

What Are Ella Langley's Mental Health Struggles?

Langley has struggled with depression and imposter syndrome.

She revealed to me on Taste of Country Nights, "It's just the disease of my family, really," talking about her longstanding struggle with mental health.

"I think it's important to talk about it and to share that just because I might seem like I'm on the top of the mountain right now, it doesn't look like that all the time."

