Ella Langley had herself a day at the 2025 ACM Awards — in fact, she says it was her best and worst day in country music thus far.

The "Weren't for the Wind" singer was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, and we asked her what her brightest and darkest days in country music have been.

"I'm gonna say that both of those is the same day, probably the awards show," she admits, speaking about the ACM Awards, which were on May 8. "I just had a tough week that week, I know I've expressed that."

"It's just the disease of my family, really," Langley has said previously, talking about her longstanding struggle with mental health. "I think it's important to talk about it and to share that just because I might seem like I'm on the top of the mountain right now, it doesn't look like that all the time."

However, Langley adds that the ACM Awards were also her best and brightest day, and that's worth noting.

"I got to get up and sing 'Kerosene' with Miranda Lambert, and I met so many people I've looked up to my whole life."

Who Did Ella Langley Meet at the ACM Awards?

"I mean, Brooks & Dunn were sitting behind me, passing popcorn back and forth, it was just crazy! Reba, I met her too," she explains.

"That day is the brightest of my career, but it's also the darkest."

The five-time ACM winner admits that "it's hard to compute those two feelings happening at the same time," but she knows she's on the right path.

"God has chose you," she says. "I have gotten so close with him in these past few months."

Langley dominated at the ACMs, taking home five of the eight awards she was nominated for. She was the most nominated artist going into the show. Plus, she got to perform with one of her idols.

The "You Look Like You Love Me" hitmaker has concerts booked all summer, opening for Riley Green and Morgan Wallen, in addition to festival appearances and headlining slots.

