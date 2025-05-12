Ella Langley was on stage a lot at the 2025 ACM Awards — her time up there could rival the show's host, Reba McEntire!

Not only was Langley snatching up awards left and right, she was also selected to perform no once, but twice during the show. She sang her new single "Weren't for the Wind" and also joined Miranda Lambert for her song "Kerosene."

That performance was in celebration of the song's 20th anniversary, and Langley's outfit was perfect for the occasion. While Lambert sang in blue jeans and a pink fringe jacket, Langley donned jeans and a white tank top with "Mama Tried" written across the chest in Western block lettering.

It looked a little familiar, didn't it?

That's because it was a recreation of Lambert's look in the music video for the song.

"My fellow dog-loving, country music soul sister," Lambert writes in a post dedicated to Langley.

Miranda Lambert's Kerosene Turns 20

It's hard to believe, but Lambert made her debut in country music 20 years ago. Her debut studio album, also called Kerosene, arrived on March 15, 2005.

The title track put Lambert on the map and cemented her into an era of country music in which women's revenge songs were all the rage. It was the perfect storm for Lambert to make a name for herself in the genre.

The country veteran herself also took a moment to recreate her "Kerosene" look recently. On the anniversary of the album's release date, Lambert shared a throwback photo of herself in her music video look next to a second, more recent photo of a similar look.

