Ella Langley was indisputably one of the big stars at last week's ACM Awards ceremony.

She brought home five trophies, more than any other artist that night, and performed multiple times during the televised broadcast. This year was her first time being nominated at the show.

But despite being on an enormous career high, Langley was struggling in the week leading up to the ceremony.

"I won't lie, this last week has been probably one of the toughest mental health weeks I've had in a long time," the singer admitted during an interview with Audacy's The Scotty Kay Show.

Read More: Here Are the Lyrics to Ella Langley's New Song 'Weren't For the Wind'

"Which is crazy, because so many good things are happening. So many things I've prayed for and dreamed about," Langley went on to say.

"It's just the disease of my family, really," Langley said as she discussed her longstanding struggle with mental health.

"I think it's important to talk about it and to share that just because I might seem like I'm on the top of the mountain right now, it doesn't look like that all the time," she added.

Earlier this year, Langley told Country Now that "mental health and addiction" are both diseases that have affected members of her family. She also said that her own struggles with mental health have inspired her to reach out to others going through similar battles, and she hopes to continue to push for mental health causes throughout her career.

In 2021 -- while still a fledgling artist -- Langley shared a song called "White Noise" on TikTok that she said was inspired by her experience with depression and anxiety.

In her new interview, Langley admitted that her breakout year led to some "imposter syndrome" at the 2025 ACMs, especially when it came to highlights like her duet performance with Miranda Lambert and her nomination in the Female Artist of the Year category, alongside major artists like Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson.

"I was actually just talking to Lainey and Miranda about this. I was like, 'My imposter syndrome! What do you mean? How can I be in the same category as you two?'" Langley continued. "That doesn't make sense to me."

But ultimately, she say she leans on faith and gratitude in order to keep perspective during challenging times.

Read More: 12 Things the 2025 ACM Awards Wouldn't Show You On TV

"I think it's just about being grateful. At the end of the day, just spinning it back on being grateful for what God's given me and this place that I get to be in," Langley reflects.

She also hopes her mental health battles will positively impact someone else.

"Hopefully my honesty and realness rubs [into] some little girl or boy that wants to do this,"

the singer continues, "[and they] get to see that it is tough, but tough things are worth going through if you want them."