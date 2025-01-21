It's not a stretch to imagine the girl in Ella Langley's "You Look Like You Love Me" as one skilled in breaking hearts. "Weren't for the Wind" finds the singer admitting to it.

"I wouldn't paint me as a heartbreaker / But I've said a few goodbyes / I'd make a promise but I know later / I'm bound to change my mind," Langley sings to open the lyrics to her first radio single as a solo artist.

Johnny Clawson and Joybeth Taylor helped her create the mid-tempo warning to future boyfriends. Find it on the deluxe version of her Still Hungover album.

Weren't for the Wind Columbia Records loading...

Steel guitar and a steady drum beat support this new artist statement. It's still early in the Alabama native's career, but she's creating a free spirit brand of country music that challenges the status quo and gender norms. Ten years ago, Dierks Bentley sings this kind of song.

"Maybe I'd settle down, dig in some roots," Langley begins at the start of the chorus. "Maybe I wouldn't be already gone again / If it weren't for the wind."

The second verse is halved, which is a bummer because for the second straight single, Langley proves to be a strong storyteller. Artists who write verses better than the refrain are in short supply, but she's showing her potential for it here.

Ella Langley, "Weren't for the Wind" Lyrics:

I wouldn't paint me as a heartbreaker / But I've said a few goodbyes / I'd make a promise but I know later / I'm bound to change my mind / Depending on the weather, I'm goin' / Hell, baby, nobody knows when / Yeah, if it was a different time / Might've been different in a different life.

Chorus:

Maybe that plane wouldn't ever take off / Maybe that dust wouldn't fly off the drive / Maybe that tumbleweed and me / Wouldn't leave every other sunrise / Maybe I'd settle down, dig in some roots / Find me a farmhouse, find me you / Maybe I wouldn't be already gone again

If it weren't for the wind.

I wouldn't stay wonderin' what's out there / I wouldn't saddle up on a breeze / I wouldn't disappear out of thin air / I could put down these wings.

Repeat Chorus

Blowin', carryin' me to the wide open / White lines rollin' and the tires smokin' / It wouldn't be the rearview lookin' in / If it weren't for the wind / If it weren't for the wind.

Repeat Chorus