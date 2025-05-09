12 Things the 2025 ACM Awards Wouldn’t Show You on TV

The performances, the acceptance speeches, teary-eyed fans as Alan Jackson sang "Remember When" — these were all things the ACM Awards showed you on TV.

But in 2025, some of the most noteworthy moments took place away from the cameras.

Well, they took place away from the TV cameras, anyway. Social media and on-site photographers captured the best pre and post-show moments, including the above picture of Lainey Wilson, snapped after she won her second straight Entertainer of the Year.

Wilson won three ACM Awards during the Thursday night (May 8) broadcast.

Reba McEntire returned to host the ACMs, which took place in Frisco, Texas.

Jackson's performance and a tribute to Keith Urban were two show highlights.

Jelly Roll and Shaboozey, What Happened Afterward

Jelly Roll sang "Heart of Stone," then teamed with Shaboozey for "Amen." He quasi-live tweeted the night — maybe he was a little too honest at times.

"Back here smoking a joint with Ernest in case y’all don’t see us on TV. We about to perform real soooon," Jelly said just after 8PM CT.

When the two men finished, they were feeling it. Little Big Town looked to be the first artist Jelly saw, and he simply swallowed Kimberly Schlapman up in his arms. We didn't know they were cool like that.

Joe Don Rooney's New Girlfriend

According to a caption provided by Getty photographers, Joe Don Rooney's girlfriend's name is "Guest."

We literally know nothing about this woman, other than she's young, blonde, cute and pretty fond of the Rascal Flatts guitarist. Cameras found the pair in the crowd, and that got us looking for the right photos. You'll see JDR and his new squeeze here. Remember, he finalized his divorce from wife Tiffany Fallon two years ago.

60th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals Gilbert Flores, Penske Media via Getty Images loading...

More ACM Red Carpet Revelations

The ACM Awards red carpet was hot gossip, with stars talking about upcoming projects and maybe even hinting who they hoped would win. Cody Johnson revealed his wife Brandi was pregnant with their third child on the carpet. A baby boy is due to arrive later this year.

We also learned that Jessie Murph has a little farm girl in her. Koe Wetzel's duet partner brought a pig named Wilbur as her plus one to the ACMs this year. They wore matching outfits, and at one point she tried to hand him off to Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo.

Actually, she did hand him off, and it was kind of wild.

60th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals Christopher Polk, Penske Media via Getty Images loading...

Morgan Wallen was one of 12 notably absent artists at the ACM Awards, and one of two Entertainer of the Year nominees. The reason he wasn't there?

He had a tee time. Per his social media, Wallen and Tom Brady went golfing together on Thursday in another country. Skipping shows like this seems to be Wallen's new jam, as he missed the 2024 CMAs, as well, where he did win EOTY.

Instead of No Show Jones, we now have No Show Mo.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Are Adorable Still!

Finally, did anyone else start to blush as Chris Stapleton began to sing Keith Urban's "Blue Ain't Your Color"? The look on Nicole Kidman's face might have said too much.

These two are always frisky, especially on red carpets, but in 2025, they were mischievous as well. At one point, Urban photo-bombed his wife. You'll find that moment at about 3:30 in the above video.