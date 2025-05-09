Cody Johnson’s Got a Baby Boy on the Way

Cody Johnson's family is growing by two little feet. The country singer and his wife, Brandi, are expecting baby No. 3.

Evidently, they have kept the news a secret and chose to make the announcement with a red carpet debut at the 2025 ACM Awards.

Brandi stunned Thursday night (May 8) in a silky, off-the-shoulder, floor-length gown. She gently rested her hands on her baby bump as she and her country-singing husband posed for photos.

Baby Johnson is a boy, the couple tells People.

"I didn't care if this one was a boy or a girl, but I was pretty happy when I saw the gender reveal," the singer admits.

Johnson and his wife are already parents to two daughters, Clara Mae and Cori. Their first daughter arrived in 2015, with their second coming in 2017. The couple married in 2008.

Reflecting on how his career has changed — and thus, his financial situation — since he had his girls, Johnson admits that his son's childhood will look a bit different.

"He's gonna get a horse a little quicker than my kids did," he says. "He's going to get to do some things a little quicker than my daughters did."

"I'm excited to watch them help raise this little boy," he says of his daughters.

Johnson was up for several awards at the 2025 ACMs: His seven nominations were good enough for a three-way tie for the second-most nods, tied with Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

His duet with Carrie Underwood was nominated for Music Event of the Year ("I'm Gonna Love You"). His song "Dirt Cheap" — a Josh Phillips writing credit — won Song of the Year. Johnson also performed during the show.