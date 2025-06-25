Cody Johnson halted a show in San Antonio, Texas over the weekend after fans near the front of the crowd broke out into a large — and, for a moment, uncontrolled — brawl.

"That's alright, we got all night," Johnson told the offending concert-goers as he paused the show and stood onstage, according to a TikTok video posted by someone in the audience.

"I mean, this is not a Travis Scott concert," he added, in an apparent reference to the tragic fatal crowd rush that took place during Scott's Astroworld Festival in Texas in 2021, an incident that killed 10 people.

"There's kids in the crowd," Johnson reminded the audience.

"There we go, there's the police officers," he added, as the crowd cheered.

It's a little hard to tell from the video exactly what's going on, but it looks like multiple people were involved in the fight, and at one point, one person's hat got knocked off onto the ground.

It appears that several people involved in the fight sank to the ground during the struggle, before security came and escorted the fighting fans away as members of the audience booed.

According to other TikTok users who shared video or commented on their experience attending the show, the brawl happened shortly after Johnson led the crowd in a chant of "U.S.A.! U.S.A.!," gave a rousing speech about unity and sang "God Bless America."

During that speech, Johnson said that over the last five years, he's "grown tired of ... watching the news media and people in politics try to divide us when we don't need to be divided."

"Do you know why it's okay sometimes to disagree with your fellow American, on anything?" he asked the crowd. "Because before most of us were born, an American soldier gave his or her life to have the freedom to disagree in the United States."

According to one TikTok user, after the brawl was shut down and he was able to continue the show, he quipped, "There goes my speech about unity" to the crowd.

A call for patriotic unity is a sentiment that Johnson frequently incorporates into his shows. Earlier this month, he voiced those opinions onstage to "protest the protests" in response to the No Kings marches, a nationwide rallying effort opposing president Trump's policies and the prospect of authoritarian-style rule in the U.S.