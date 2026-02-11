Country fans in need of something modern and romantic this Valentine's Day will find their song on this list of country music best love songs from the last 26 years.

We focused on hits released between 2000 to 2026 and tried to keep it one song per artist. It's just really hard to not feature two songs from a man who is arguably the best artist/songwriter of the 2000s.

Chart placement and awards were considered for this list, but more important was a song's longevity and resilience over time.

Songs that peaked on Billboard airplay charts after Jan. 1, 2000 were considered.

The newest song is a Cody Johnson ballad that hit No. 1 in 2024.

The contemporary country songs selected will appeal to young lovers and couples married for 20 years or longer. Tender confessions, raw arrangements and timeless duets (we see you Tim and Faith!) are featured. Click each song title to hear the song and — in some cases — relive a music video that will make you feel young again.

While most of the songs featured here hit No. 1, a few didn't get that far. Most notable is "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton, which was never released as a radio single yet still smashed thresholds needed to go multi-platinum.

Overall, the 2000s have been great for country music lovers. Anyone looking for something romantic on a date night or something more enduring will discover or re-discover a beautiful sentiment.

It's 26 songs from 25 artists including timeless songs from Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Dan + Shay, Thomas Rhett, Alan Jackson and more. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes