Rascal Flatts kid Dylan DeMarcus — aka the son of band mate Jay DeMarcus — stopped by the Taste of Country Nights studio with his dad, and he got to poke a little fun at his dad's band's expense.

Dylan DeMarcus just released his version of Rascal Flatts' "Bless This Broken Road," and I asked him, with his dad in the room, which one of Rascal Flatts' songs are the most overrated.

The one he picked was pretty shocking.

Which Rascal Flatts Song Does Jay DeMarcus Song Think is Overrated?

Dylan said "I think an overrated one is "Life Is A Highway." After I chimed in with an "Oh stop it," DeMarcus swung back around to double down.

"I think it's overrated," Dylan said as his dad chimed in with "I'm gonna spank you when we get home."

Dylan continued, with a large grin on his face. "I know it's done a lot, but it's a lot of just the same thing, ya know, [singing] life is a highway."

Meanwhile, the elder DeMarcus joked, "This is hard to listen to, I'm not gonna lie to you."

After I swooped in and tried to defend the Flatts' honor by saying how great the guitar riffs are compared to the original version of the song, Dylan agreed, "Yeah the guitars are great."

Dylan did say that Rascal Flatts' version is better than the original Tom Cochrane version from 1991, but stuck to his guns that it is their most overrated song that they play.

Jay DeMarcus, being the seasoned pro he is, knew what was about to happen after his son said this. "This is gonna be the headline in the social media clips, you know that right?"

Dylan still did not shy away after that, saying "It's a hot take, it's a hot take for sure."

That part of the interview ended with his dad cackling at what his son said. Even if it was a little mean, he was still proud that his son had a strong opinion and stuck to it the whole time, even when he got pushback.

How Old is Dylan DeMarcus?

Dylan DeMarcus, the son of Rascal Flatts' Dylan DeMarcus is 13 years old. He is DeMarcus' only son.

