Chris Stapleton is attempting something this weekend in Florida that most country artists shy away from: performing a large-scale, full-band, large-venue show in early January.

Where is Chris Stapleton Playing This Weekend?

Stapleton has two shows this weekend (Jan. 10 and Jan. 11) on his All-American Roadshow tour, both at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

Both shows are completely sold out, suggesting that he may successfully break country music’s unwritten winter touring rule.

Even though these performances are makeup dates for rescheduled October shows, it’s still a bold move for Stapleton to book large-scale shows this early in the year.

Even if you go back years — even decades — you won’t find another major touring country artist with a full-band show booked at a major venue on or before Jan. 10.

What is Country's Winter Rule?

Historically, most major country tours don’t begin until mid- to late January or later. For example, in 2026, Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts, Trace Adkins, and others have tour or residency dates starting around Jan. 15 or beyond.

Since 2015, mass-market country headliners generally have not kicked off major national tours before Jan. 10. Instead, the pattern has been for tours to begin in mid-January or later.

That suggests 2026 could be the first recent year a major country artist opens a tour that early on the calendar — at least among the genre’s biggest acts.

If any country artist can pull off this feat, it’s the “You Should Probably Leave” singer, who seems to win nearly every award at every awards show and is widely regarded as one of the genre’s top vocalists.

If you can’t make it to either show, you can always load up a playlist of Stapleton’s biggest hits and imagine being there in person.

