Trace Adkins kicked off his 30th Anniversary Tour last month, and from the sounds of it, this might be a last hurrah.

During a recent red carpet interview, Entertainment Tonight asked the singer when he'll know when it's time to step back from the spotlight, and he shot back, "I knew 10 years ago."

"But my accountant was like, 'No,'" Adkins added, cracking a smile.

It's hard to know how much of that is Adkins' patented dry sense of humor. But what is pretty clear is that he seems to be seriously contemplating the prospect of retirement.

Is Trace Adkins Retiring?

Adkins spoke about how happy he is to still be actively touring in country music, and said he's "just proud to be here and glad that I've had fans that have stuck with me all these decades."

But he also made his current tour sound like something of a goodbye.

"I'm gonna give 'em another year...I do not have another 30 in me. I do not," he said. "I'm gonna give 'em this year. I'm gonna tour hard this year. But then I can't promise anything after that."

It shouldn't be a huge surprise that Adkins has retirement on his mind. When he first announced his 30th Anniversary Tour, he left the door open for it to be his final headlining tour, saying in a statement that he "hope[s] to see you one more time in 2026."

Of course, even if he does decide to step back from full-time touring, that doesn't mean that fans will completely have to say goodbye. Some artists, such as George Strait, have bid farewell to the grind of the open road, but still continue to do one-off shows or limited engagements.

Where is Trace Adkins Touring in 2026?

If you're looking to catch Adkins in concert one more time in case he does retire, he's still got plenty of dates on his calendar. Here's a list of upcoming 30th Anniversary Tour dates.

Feb. 28 - Opp, Ala. @ Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo

April 16 - St. Augustine, Fla. @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 18 - Orlando, Fla. @ venue TBA

April 23 - Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center

April 24-25 - Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort & Casino

May 14 - Miles City, Mont. @ World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale

May 15 - Deadwood, S.D. @ Deadwood Mountain Grand

May 16 - Fort Yates, N.D. @ Prairie Knights Casino & Resort

May 22-23 - Nashville, Tenn. A Ryman Auditorium

June 19 - Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

June 20 - Mount Vernon, Kent. @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

June 21 - North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Alabama Theatre

July 22 - Cheyenne, Wyo @ Cheyenne Frontier Days

July 24 - Castle Rock, Co. @ Douglas County Fair & Rodeo

Sept. 11 - Hutchinson, Kan. @ Kansas State Fair

Sept. 17 - Lancaster, Penn. @ American Music Theatre

Sept. 18 - Carteret, N.J. @ Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center

Sept. 19 - Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races