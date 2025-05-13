10 Artists Who Are Hardly Touring in 2025 (And Two Who Took the Whole Year Off!)

It's officially touring season, but not every country artist is participating. We found a dozen stars who are taking a major break in 2025.

Included in this list of artists who are hardly touring are two that just flat out aren't. That means there are no dates on their official calendars, but don't worry: They both have a pretty good reason.

Related: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2025 [Full List]

A baby and a TV show are two of the better reasons for skipping 2025 live dates. In some cases, an artist had an epic tour in 2024 and just needs a break. No shade is meant in naming them — we simply want you to know what to expect from your favorite artists.

One artist listed here finished the bulk of his touring commitment early in the year, but it was a pretty light load. Another says she's simply done touring, but we're a bit skeptical. The allure of performing for fans is just too much to ignore for 99 percent of country stars.

Of course, this list could need an adjustment as the year moves on — for example, we didn't think Church was going to tour until he announced dates in May.

As of now, Carrie Underwood has a very light load for the remainder of 2025. Will she use her high-profile appearance on American Idol to launch the next chapter of her career? Or will she just take 'er easy through Christmas?

Get our free mobile app

Keep scrolling to see who's all but sitting out 2025, and the big name country duo who have more or less disappeared.

12 Artists Who Are Barely Touring in 2025 Some of these artists who aren't touring in 2025 have a very good excuse. Others just need a dang break.

We found 12 country stars with anywhere from zero to 18 dates on their 2025 calendar. These are A-list-level headliners who could sell out arenas, but for a variety of reasons, their official calendars are light. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes