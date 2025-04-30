Eric Church has just announced a massive fall tour. The 2025 Free The Machine Tour will begin this September in Pittsburgh and run into November.

Elle King, Marcus King Band and Charles Wesley Godwin will open for Church throughout the tour. The 22-date trek fills out a tour calendar that had been highlighted by a trio of shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in July.

Free The Machine Tour will support Church's new Evangeline vs. the Machine album, due May 2.

It's his first tour since the Outsiders Revival Tour in 2023.

Premium members of the Church Choir will get first access to tickets.

Pre-sales for Church’s new tour start May 5 at 10AM local time (Philadelphia pre-sales start May 12). Premium members of Church Choir — the superstar’s fan club — get first access to tickets. Fans who are not Premium Church Choir members can sign up for presale access at Church's website.

Fans who've followed Church closely know that one tour is never like the one that came before it. Most recently, he embarked on a long journey of solo shows that found him playing songs from across his catalog for nearly three hours. Prior to that, his sets have been an unpredictable combo of acoustic country, hard rock and blues.

The Evangeline vs. the Machine album promises to be unlike anything he's done previously, as he's teasing heavy strings across much of the project. At just eight songs, it's his shortest album to date, but several tracks are at least five minutes long.

Fans have already familiarized themselves with "Darkest Hour," a song he used to benefit the rebuild after a hurricane struck his home state of North Carolina. "Hands of Time" is his current single.

Eric Church's 2025 Free The Machine Tour Dates:

Sept. 12 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 13 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Sept. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 19 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 20 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Sept. 25 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

Sept. 26 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Sept. 27 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Oct. 2 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 3 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Oct. 9 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 10 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 11 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena

Oct. 23 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 24 — Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena

Oct. 25 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Nov. 6 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 7 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Nov. 8 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 13 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Nov. 14 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Nov. 15 — Inglewood, Calif. @ Intuit Dome

