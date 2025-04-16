Eric Church Reveals He Had One Big Struggle Making His Upcoming Album
Eric Church revealed that he had one major struggle when making his next album, Evangeline vs. The Machine: Deciding which songs would actually make the album.
The "Drink in My Hand" singer explains that when deciding which songs to record, it depended on his mood, temperament and instruments in the studio on the particular day they were recording.
"There are a lot of songs that are great songs that we thought about for this project, and it just didn't fit what we had in the room," he explains in an interview video on his Instagram page.
"I think that was maybe the biggest challenge of this album, was finding songs that I want to do, creatively, but also fit what the room could do creatively."
So it didn't matter the number of songs in front of them, it mattered which song fit what they had available that particular day, when getting ready to record.
It's a sort of chaotic, but planned attack to making an album. Even if the passion was there from the country star for a particular song, if it didn't fit the room that day, it didn't get cut.
"I think the marrying of that was where the real thought process went in on this album," the "Hands of Time" singer says.
Church's Evangeline vs. The Machine album will have just 8 songs on it. It's out on May 2 and is his first new studio project since his Heart & Soul trilogy (2021).
The country singer has a number of live appearances on his tour calendar, including album-specific shows in Nashville (May 23 and 24) and at Colorado's famed Red Rocks Ampitheatre (July 15 and 16).
Right now, he's focused on rebuilding homes for families in North Carolina who lost theirs due to Hurricane Helene.
