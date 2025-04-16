Eric Church Reveals He Had One Big Struggle Making His Upcoming Album

Eric Church revealed that he had one major struggle when making his next album, Evangeline vs. The Machine: Deciding which songs would actually make the album.

The "Drink in My Hand" singer explains that when deciding which songs to record, it depended on his mood, temperament and instruments in the studio on the particular day they were recording.

"There are a lot of songs that are great songs that we thought about for this project, and it just didn't fit what we had in the room," he explains in an interview video on his Instagram page.

"I think that was maybe the biggest challenge of this album, was finding songs that I want to do, creatively, but also fit what the room could do creatively."

Get our free mobile app

So it didn't matter the number of songs in front of them, it mattered which song fit what they had available that particular day, when getting ready to record.

It's a sort of chaotic, but planned attack to making an album. Even if the passion was there from the country star for a particular song, if it didn't fit the room that day, it didn't get cut.

"I think the marrying of that was where the real thought process went in on this album," the "Hands of Time" singer says.

Church's Evangeline vs. The Machine album will have just 8 songs on it. It's out on May 2 and is his first new studio project since his Heart & Soul trilogy (2021).

The country singer has a number of live appearances on his tour calendar, including album-specific shows in Nashville (May 23 and 24) and at Colorado's famed Red Rocks Ampitheatre (July 15 and 16).

Right now, he's focused on rebuilding homes for families in North Carolina who lost theirs due to Hurricane Helene.

Top 50 Eric Church Songs: His Greatest Hits and Best Deep Cuts Eric Church ’s best song fall into rows. There’s the sullen heartbreakers and the grateful lovers. There are the snarling social statements and buoyant bops. OK, there are only a couple of buoyant bops on this list of Church's 50 greatest songs, but they exist.

He's been known to sample R-Rated burners and sage truth-tellers — and then there are two songs about murder. So, Eric Church’s songs fall into rows, but there are a lot of rows in his 15-year-plus catalog.

His best song? Taste of Country asked fans, staff and the industry to weigh in and then looked at chart success, sales data pop culture importance to choose No. 1 from No. 50. Songs with strong lyrical content rank high. Songs with creative production rank high. Songs with both ended up in the Top 5. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes