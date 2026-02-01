Eric Church is missing the 2026 Grammy Awards despite the fact that his Evangeline Vs. the Machine is nominated for Best Contemporary Country Album.

The singer explained why in a social media post ahead of the show, which is taking place on Sunday night (Feb. 1) in Los Angeles, Calif.

Why is Eric Church Skipping the 2026 Grammy Awards?

Church is missing Sunday night's show because he's sick. He says he did everything he could to avoid having to cancel his trip to the Grammys.

"I'm so disappointed to miss the Grammy Awards tonight due to illness," the singer wrote in a social media post.

"I've tried everything possible to be there in person and unfortunately I just can't do it," he continued.

He also sent his best wishes for all of the nominees, and underscored how honored he is to be a Grammy nominee, saying he "respect[s] greatly what this honor means and stands for in the music community."

Will Eric Church's Illness Cause Him to Cancel Any Shows?

As of now, Church is planning to go on with his next scheduled performance.

That's in Omaha, Neb. next Thursday (Feb. 5), and the singer said in his post that he hopes to "rest up and see everybody in Omaha next week."

Has Eric Church Ever Won a Grammy Award?

No. Church has never won a Grammy Award, despite being one of the biggest artists in the country genre, and garnering numerous awards at other country-specific shows.

He has, however, been nominated for 11 Grammys in total, including this year's nomination.

His first Grammy nod came in 2012 in the Best Country Album category, for Chief. In the years since, he's been a frequent nominee, always in genre-specific categories.