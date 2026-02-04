During the run-up to the release of "McArthur," a new song from Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, Tim McGraw and Hardy, fans speculated that the foursome might be planning a Highwaymen-style collaborative album or maybe even a TV show.

Turns out, they were on the right track.

In a new interview with Billboard, Hardy — who co-wrote "McArthur" with Jameson Rodgers, Chase McGill and Joshua Dennis Anthony Bagles — says he and his collaborators have tossed around the idea of expanding their story song.

Will Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, Tim McGraw + Hardy Release a Full 'McArthur' Album?

"For the record, I would love to expand on this concept, truly," Hardy says. "So the discussion has been had."

From what he had to say about it, it seems that Wallen, Church and McGraw all showed interest in recording more music in the "McArthur" universe, too.

But there are some major logistical hurdles that they would need to surmount in order to actually sit down and do it.

"It will take a lot of work, and it's obviously four people that are heavy hitters and very busy," Hardy points out. "...There is no confirmation that it will happen. But we talked about it and if we could all somehow get together and have some time to write a storyline or the rest of the record then I would love for that to happen."

Will Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, Tim McGraw + Hardy Expand "McArthur" Into a TV Series?

This was one of the fan theories tossed around before the song was announced, but it felt like a long shot.

Even before we knew "McArthur" was a song — back when each of the artists was introducing their characters by simply posting their names, and the dates of their births and deaths — it felt like they were teasing something cinematic.

It also seemed like the kind of story that could play out in a Yellowstone-type show, especially because McGraw has experience with that universe after co-starring with his wife Faith Hill in 1883.

Turns out, a similar idea occurred to the artists. Hardy says they've brought up the possibility of giving the "McArthur" world a visual component.

"That's sort of the world that we've talked about: Different family members. Did the McArthurs have brothers? Why did the other brother not get the land, or the other sister?" he wonders.

"I'm hoping it comes to life one day, but yes, it has definitely been in discussion," Hardy adds.

What's Next For "McArthur"?

Per Billboard, the song is heading to radio. It's expected to debut on the chart dated Feb. 14, which reflects performance from the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.