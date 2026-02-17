Tim McGraw is fully aware that he wouldn’t be the country music legend he is today if it weren’t for one person.

The “Humble and Kind” singer doesn’t hesitate when asked what saved his career — and, more importantly, his life: Faith Hill.

McGraw recently appeared on The Tim Ferriss Show, reflecting on the early days of his success and how quickly things could have gone off the rails.

“I was drinking a lot,” he admitted. “That didn’t stop after we got married, but she beat it out of me after a while.”

Read More: Here Are the 50 Greatest Country Love Songs Ever

“I was just doing everything,” McGraw continued. “I was a kid in a candy store — especially after I got successful.”

The Pitfalls of Fame

McGraw has often spoken about growing up without money. So when fame and fortune arrived, they hit hard — and fast.

“I had never had any money before, never been around any of that stuff before,” he explained. “Then all of a sudden, it became a tool that was useful — until it wasn’t.”

By the time he met the “Breathe” singer, McGraw says he was “burning it wide open.”

That’s when Hill stepped in and, as he puts it, “started tapping the brakes.”

Read More: 13 Country Stars Who Are Better Because They Got Sober

It wasn’t about control. It was about love. Over time, McGraw credits Hill with helping him slow down, refocus and ultimately build something that would last — not just a career, but a life.

More Than a Power Couple

McGraw and Hill married on Oct. 6, 1996, after falling in love on the Spontaneous Combustion tour.

Nearly three decades later, they share three daughters — Gracie, Maggie and Audrey — and a legacy that includes countless collaborations, including their starring roles in 1883.

But for McGraw, Hill’s impact goes far beyond music.

“She’s magic,” he said. “Not just her singing and her looks. Of course, that’s all a bonus. But as a person, she’s just magic. She just lights up a room, and she lit me up. And still does.”

He doesn’t mince words about what might have happened without her.

“I certainly wouldn’t have the career that I’ve had, had I not met her. I would have burned out really quickly, I think.”

Nearly 30 years into their marriage, McGraw still gives his wife credit for helping him find balance — and for making sure the success he worked for didn’t come at the cost of everything else.

For one of country music’s most enduring couples, the real story isn’t just about fame. It’s about timing, grace, and someone willing to tap the brakes when it mattered most.