Tim McGraw Unveils 2026 Tour, Including Three Stadium Shows With the Chicks
Tim McGraw announced his 2026 Pawn Shop Guitar tour on Monday morning (Feb. 3).
The 30-plus-date tour will take him to cities across North America between July and September.
Opening acts 49 Winchester and McGraw's nephew Timothy Wayne will join him on varying dates.
But there's another, especially eye-catching, component to the tour: It includes three stadium shows in Boston, Minneapolis and Hershey, Pa. All three of those shows will feature sets from The Chicks and Lady A.
"I can't believe they all agreed to join me!! THE CHICKS and LADY A! I dare you to find more hits in one show," McGraw said in a statement.
The Pawn Shop Guitar Tour takes its name from a yet-to-be-released album which will come out in early March, per a press release. McGraw's last headlining run was his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour, not counting a limited residency he mounted in Las Vegas in late 2025.
When Do Tickets to Tim McGraw's 2026 Pawn Shop Guitar Tour Go On Sale?
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday (Feb. 6), but an artist pre-sale begins on Feb. 4.
A variety of VIP packages and meet-and-greet offerings will be available.
Tim McGraw 2026 Pawn Shop Guitar Tour Dates
July 9, 2026 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 10, 2026 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 11, 2026 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium -- With The Chicks and Lady A
July 16, 2026 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ RBC Amphitheatre
July 17, 2026 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 18, 2026 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 23, 2026 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 24, 2026 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 25, 2026 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 30, 2026 – Boston, Ma. @ Fenway Park -- With the Chicks and Lady A
July 31, 2026 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 1, 2026 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 6, 2026 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 7, 2026 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 8, 2026 – Daniel Island -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
Aug. 13, 2026 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Aug. 14, 2026 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheater (PNC Music Pavilion)
Aug. 15, 2026 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 21, 2026 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater
Aug. 22, 2026 – East Troy, Wisc. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Aug. 23, 2026 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field -- With the Chicks and Lady A
Aug. 27, 2026 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 28, 2026 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 29, 2026 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater
Sept. 10, 2026 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Sept. 11, 2026 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 12, 2026 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Sept. 17, 2026 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sept. 18, 2026 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 19, 2026 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 24, 2026 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 25, 2026 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 26, 2026 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
