Tim McGraw announced his 2026 Pawn Shop Guitar tour on Monday morning (Feb. 3).

The 30-plus-date tour will take him to cities across North America between July and September.

Opening acts 49 Winchester and McGraw's nephew Timothy Wayne will join him on varying dates.

But there's another, especially eye-catching, component to the tour: It includes three stadium shows in Boston, Minneapolis and Hershey, Pa. All three of those shows will feature sets from The Chicks and Lady A.

"I can't believe they all agreed to join me!! THE CHICKS and LADY A! I dare you to find more hits in one show," McGraw said in a statement.

The Pawn Shop Guitar Tour takes its name from a yet-to-be-released album which will come out in early March, per a press release. McGraw's last headlining run was his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour, not counting a limited residency he mounted in Las Vegas in late 2025.

When Do Tickets to Tim McGraw's 2026 Pawn Shop Guitar Tour Go On Sale?

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday (Feb. 6), but an artist pre-sale begins on Feb. 4.

A variety of VIP packages and meet-and-greet offerings will be available.

Tim McGraw 2026 Pawn Shop Guitar Tour Dates

July 9, 2026 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 10, 2026 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 11, 2026 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium -- With The Chicks and Lady A

July 16, 2026 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ RBC Amphitheatre

July 17, 2026 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 18, 2026 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 23, 2026 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 24, 2026 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 25, 2026 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 30, 2026 – Boston, Ma. @ Fenway Park -- With the Chicks and Lady A

July 31, 2026 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 1, 2026 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 6, 2026 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 7, 2026 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 8, 2026 – Daniel Island -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

Aug. 13, 2026 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Aug. 14, 2026 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheater (PNC Music Pavilion)

Aug. 15, 2026 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 21, 2026 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater

Aug. 22, 2026 – East Troy, Wisc. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Aug. 23, 2026 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field -- With the Chicks and Lady A

Aug. 27, 2026 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 28, 2026 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 29, 2026 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater

Sept. 10, 2026 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Sept. 11, 2026 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 12, 2026 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Sept. 17, 2026 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 18, 2026 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 19, 2026 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 24, 2026 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 25, 2026 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 26, 2026 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre