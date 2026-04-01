It was a few weeks early for an April Fool's Day joke, but Tim McGraw's own personal management team pulled an epic prank on the superstar which could go down in pranking history.

According to Country Now, a few weeks before he got inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, or even was aware that he was, McGraw was with wife, Faith Hill in New York City when the phone call from his management team popped up on his phone.

The "Something Like That" singer said that "they told me that they needed a conference call about my tour. And of course, in my negative thinking way, the only thing I could think of was, ‘Well, the tour sales aren’t going very well, so they’re going to tell me I’m going to have to cancel some shows.'"

Why Were Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in New York City Recently?

The country music power-couple were taking some time to be just parents as they were following around their daughter, Gracie as she played some shows in the big apple.

The two were likely next to one another when McGraw got the call from management and it would be a safe assumption that he turned to Hill in that moment and shared his concern with her as well.

But McGraw's guess couldn't have been farther from the truth. His management team wanted him to sweat a little and also needed a reason to get the icon on the phone in that moment, so they did a great job masking the true identity of the call.

He admitted to Country Now that things felt even more weird when The Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern joined the call.

"And then Sarah got on the phone and I’m like, ‘Well, what’s Sarah Trahern doing on a call about my tour?’ And then my first thought was, ‘Oh, they’re going to want me to do a charity concert or a benefit concert for the Hall of Fame,’ which I would be happy to do. And then they told me what was going on and I had them stop and repeat."

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It shows how "Humble and Kind" McGraw truly is that after all he has accomplished, he had zero idea that he was a blip on the Country Music Hall of Fame's radar...but as we all know now, he sure was.

Read More: Tim McGraw To Be Inducted Into Country Music Hall of Fame

McGraw notes that he still in the moment had a hard time understanding what was happening, so his crew finally pulled back the curtain and said "'Tim, you’re going into the Hall of Fame.’"

"And I just sort of fell apart. I just couldn’t believe it," he continues. "I was walking around New York City with my earphones in talking to them. I had no idea. I was dreading the call actually because I thought something was bad news."

It's Their Love! See the Cutest Photos of Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have one of the longest running relationships in Nashville. After tying the knot in 1996, the couple are fast-approaching their 30th wedding anniversary and, if these photos are any indication, their love has only grown over the years.

The country superstars have been constant supporters of each other's music careers. McGraw and Hill also linked up for a duets album, The Rest of Our Life, and toured together on several versions of the Soul2Soul Tour.

The love shared between these two has spilled over into their daughters' lives. The family of five appear to be very close and regularly gather for meals and family get-togethers. After raising their three daughters, McGraw and Hill are now enjoying life as empty-nesters.

Here are the cutest photos of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.