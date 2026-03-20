Tim McGraw is one of three artists named as Country Music Hall of Fame inductees in 2026. The "Live Like You Were Dying" hitmaker says even though he's imagined this moment for years, "my imagination didn't do it justice."

Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Tim McGraw is the Country Music Hall of Fame's choice in the Modern Era category, which recognizes who achieved national prominence over 20 years ago. This is the second straight year that a superstar from the 1990s and early 2000s has been selected. Last year, Kenny Chesney was awarded his medallion.

Related: Every Artist In the Country Music Hall of Fame, Alphabetically

"Everything good in my life has come from country music," McGraw says. "From my best memories as a kid, to meeting my wife, to this music community, to the friendships I’ve made along the way. To represent country music at the highest level is the greatest honor anyone could bestow on me."

The Veterans Era choice for 2026 is the Stanley Brothers, a bluegrass duo formed by Ralph and Carter Stanley. Their career spanned two decades starting in the mid 1940s, and while they didn’t have many traditional radio hits — most popular is undoubtedly “Man of Constant Sorrow” — their influence is astonishing.

Carter Stanley died of liver failure in 1966 but younger brother Ralph lived to 89 and died in 2016. Dozens of heralded musicians joined the Clinch Mountain Boys (their band) over time, most well-known being Ricky Skaggs and Whitley. The third artist to be inducted in 2026 also has a Whitley connection.

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Songwriter Paul Overstreet’s legendary career is closely tied to Randy Travis’. "Diggin' Up Bones," “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Deeper Than the Holler” are three songs he helped write, but he remained relevant for decades to come.

Whitley's "When You Say Nothing At All," Chesney’s “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy,” Blake Shelton’s “Some Beach” and songs cut by Billy Currington and Zach Top are among his more contemporary efforts. The Mississippi native first struck it big in Nashville in 1982 when George Jones cut his song “Some Ole Me.”

Read More: 60 Artists You Won't Believe Aren't In the Country Music Hall of Fame

Marty Stuart led the Country Music Hall of Fame press conference on Friday (March 20) from the Country Music Hall of Fame rotunda, where the bronze busts of members are displayed.

Country Music Hall of Fame Criteria

The Country Music Hall of Fame selects an artist or musician from the modern era and veterans category each year, and then another from a rotating trio of categories. Unlike its rock counterpart, there is no broad conversation or vote. They just tell us who's getting in each year.

Most years, the new class is announced in the spring and formally inducted in the fall.