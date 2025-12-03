Could Tim McGraw and Faith Hill join Landman? The Paramount+ show has a huge, A-List cast already but creator Taylor Sheridan has proven he'll break the bank for who he wants.

He's nabbed the country couple before. In 1883, McGraw and Hill starred as James and Margaret Dutton to tell the Yellowstone origin story. Billy Bob Thornton was also part of that show (for an episode anyways), and if you believe the headlines you'd think he's hard at work at a reunion.

Maybe not. Context matters. When asked if he'd like to have the singers join the show, was he supposed to say, "No"?

Season 2 of Landman is airing this fall on Paramount+.

Demi Moore, Sam Elliott and Andy Garcia are three more stars of the west Texas drama.

Since 1883, McGraw has focused on music while not undergoing surgeries and Hill has receded from the spotlight.

What Billy Bob Thornton Said About Tim McGraw and Landman

Earlier this month, Thornton walked the CMA Awards red carpet with actor/singer Mark Collie (Sheriff Walt on Landman) and ET stopped him to ask about his friendship with McGraw. "Could we see Tim and Faith show up on Landman at any point?" the reporter asks.

"That would be awesome if they do," Thornton begins. That's promising, until ...

"But Taylor, he kind of picks and chooses whatever he wants for the show. We don't have a lot of clout in terms of that ... Maybe we'll bring their names up and see what happens."

That's hardly evidence that the important parties are in talks, but there's still time because...

Has Landman Season 3 Been Confirmed?

While Season 3 of Landman has not yet been confirmed, the cast is talking about it like it's a done deal. Sam Elliott shared that he looks forward to the start of filming, which is a bit of a spoiler.

Michelle Randolph and Ali Larter both say they'd be shocked if it was canceled after Season 2. Thornton said (per the Hollywood Reporter) that he's signed up for four to five years of the show.

Sheridan loves to re-use actors as well. Elliott (1883), Thornton, Randolph (1923) and James Jordan (Yellowstone, Lioness, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown for starters) all appeared in previous projects. While McGraw and Hill have spoken about how grueling filming was for him, they did so fondly.

The Dutton Rules podcast likes them as wealthy Fort Worth socialites in a future season, but we're not holding our breath. Hopefully we don't add them to this list anytime soon:

