Landman's Angela Norris has always been a controversial character. Fans love her confidence, unpredictability and style.

Critics are sick of her over-the-top sexual advances, lewd behavior and lack of purpose. The first three episodes of Season 2 have given the critics nothing but ammunition.

I'm an Angela defender, and I absolutely love Ali Larter as an actress. Her commitment to her character is rare and she's very convincing. The problem is the first three episodes of Season 2 have left her as garnish.

That wasn't the case during Season 1. Tommy's ex-wife/future wife was a tornado at first, but after attacks on her son Cooper and threats against Tommy, she showed depth. The way her never-seen ex-husband (the guy who came after Tommy) humbled her and how she bounced back showed real growth. That's something creator Taylor Sheridan is very good at.

Think about all your favorite characters on Yellowstone, ,1923 etc ... Each one enjoys a substantial period of growth. Angela's coincided with Ainsley's, making for a relatable mother-dauther moment of television.

This year, she's been nothing but a tornado of sexual energy and it's exhausting. When she's not begging to take her clothes off she's whipping dinner plates around or punching assisted living home investigators. Or she's disrespecting housemate Nathan by calling him "Neal."

That joke was a little funny last year. Now it's an eye-roll.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+ loading...

Viewers have bought in to Tommy and Cooper's storyline and TL's seems promising. Cami Miller (Demi Moore) is dealing with the grief of losing her husband and the realization that he may have bankrupt the company before passing. Even Dale (the male comedic relief) had a bad day on the patch where he nearly lost his life to a hydrogen sulfide leak.

Angela, meanwhile, has done nothing but attempt to seduce her husband with a teenager's tact.

Her role on the show is bringing down other characters. During Episode 2, Nathan and Dale were found sitting at the table waiting on her to cook. Have they really lost all levels of independence so quickly?

We're just 30 percent of the way through Season 2 of Landman, so there's time for her to find something productive to do. I still have a disappointing second season of Sheridan's Tulsa King on my mind as I watch however, and it's snuffing out some optimism.

PICTURES: Get a First Look at 'Landman' Season 2 Paramount has released several first-look pictures in advance of Landman Season 2, and it looks like the new season will ratchet up the crazy. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker