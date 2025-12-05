Paramount+ has renewed Landman for Season 3, just weeks after the smash hit series posted record-setting numbers for its second season premiere.

Is Landman Coming Back for Season 3?

According to a press release, Paramount announced on Friday (Dec. 5) that it was renewing Landman for a third season.

The news comes after Landman delivered massive numbers on its Season 2 premiere, which aired Nov. 16.

Nielsen preliminary data indicates the show delivered a major win for Paramount:

Landman was a Top 3 show among all original content the week of Nov. 17.

It was a Top 2 show the following week.

Landman drew 9.2 million streaming views for its premiere episode in the first two days of streaming.

The Season 2 premiere outperformed the Season 1 premiere by 262 percent.

That makes it the most-watched premiere for any original series on Paramount+.

What Will Happen on Season 3 of Landman?

Paramount has provided no further details for Season 3 of Landman.

Who Stars in Season 2 of Landman?

Billy Bob Thornton stars in Season 2 of Landman, returning as the West Texas oil landman Tommy Norris.

Demi Moore, Heroes star Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph also returned for Season 2 alongside James Jordan, Kayla Wallace, Paulina Chavez and Mark Collie.

Who Joins Landman for Season 2?

There are several new cast members in Season 2 of Landman.

Colm Feore played the recurring character of Nathan in Season 1. His character is a series regular in Season 2 of Landman.

Andy Garcia made a brief appearance at the end of Landman Season 1 as cartel boss Gallino. He's also a series regular in Season 2.

Finally, Sam Elliott is part of the cast of Landman for Season 2. His character is the father of Thornton's character, Tommy Norris.

Can I See a Trailer for Landman Season 2?

Two official trailers appear below.

Demi Moore has taken on a greatly expanded role in Landman Season 2, and the Season 2 trailer hints at conflict between her character of Cami Miller and Tommy Norris.

Elliott's character also appears to have his differences with Norris — to the point of punching him in the face in one scene:

When + Where Can I Watch Landman Season 2?

Landman Season 2 premiered on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.

New episodes stream every Sunday.

The show is available exclusively via the Paramount+ streaming service.

What Happens in Landman Season 2?

According to pictures Paramount released in advance of the Season 2 premiere, Landman's second season will offer up the same mix of drama, intrigue and drama that characterized Season 1, but appears to ratchet the tension up even higher.

According to Paramount's official website, "In Landman Season 2, Tommy faces new pressures at home, and at M-Tex Oil, where Cami pushes him to the brink. Don't be surprised if something — or someone — breaks."

Get a sneak peek at Landman Season 2 in the pictures below.

