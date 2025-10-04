Landman Season 2 is just around the corner, and fans are avidly clamoring for any information they can get about what the new episodes might bring.

Read on to discover everything we know so far about the upcoming second season of Landman.

Is There Going to Be a Landman Season 2?

Yes. Paramount+ revealed that it was renewing the show for a second season in early March.

Who Will Return for Season 2 of Landman?

Billy Bob Thornton is set to star in Season 2 of Landman, returning as the West Texas oil landman Tommy Norris.

Demi Moore, Heroes star Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph also starred in Season 1 of Landman, and they are returning for Season 2 alongside James Jordan, Kayla Wallace, Paulina Chavez and Mark Collie.

Who Will Join Landman for Season 2?

There are several new cast members coming to Season 2 of Landman.

Colm Feore played the recurring character of Nathan in Season 1. His character becomes a series regular in Season 2 of Landman.

Andy Garcia made a brief appearance at the end of Landman Season 1 as cartel boss Gallino. He's also a series regular in Season 2.

Finally, Sam Elliott is joining the cast of Landman for Season 2. According to reports, his character is the father of Thornton's character, Tommy Norris.

Where Can I See a Trailer for Landman Season 2?

The official trailer appears below.

Demi Moore appears to take on a greatly expanded role in Landman Season 2, and the Season 2 trailer hints at conflict between her character of Cami Miller and Tommy Norris.

Elliott's character also appears to have his differences with Norris — to the point of punching him in the face in one scene:

When + Where Can I Watch Landman Season 2?

Landman Season 2 premieres on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.

New episodes will stream every Sunday.

The show is available exclusively via the Paramount+ streaming service.

What Happens in Landman Season 2?

According to pictures Paramount released in advance of the Season 2 premiere, Landman's second season will offer up the same mix of drama, intrigue and drama that characterized Season 1, but appears to ratchet the tension up even higher.

According to Paramount's official website, "In Landman Season 2, Tommy faces new pressures at home, and at M-Tex Oil, where Cami pushes him to the brink. Don't be surprised if something – or someone – breaks."

