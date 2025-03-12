‘Landman’ Drops Big News About Season 2 + Fans Will Be Thrilled!
Landman fans, rejoice! Paramount+ has officially renewed the blockbuster series for a second season.
Landman premiered in November of 2024, and it was an immediate ratings smash. The first episode earned 35 million global streaming viewers, setting new records for Paramount+.
The show stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, who works for a major oil company in West Texas, securing the rights and managing the people involved in its drilling projects. The job often forces him to skirt legal and ethical issues in order to get things done, which creates a lot of drama.
Former Mad Men star Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, former Heroes star Ali Larter and more were also part of the cast of Landman in Season 1. However, Hamm's character died at the end of the first season, potentially setting Moore up for a meatier role in Season 2.
"Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan’s unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, harnessing the Neo-western themes of rugged individualism, ambition and working-class struggles set against contemporary debates around energy, climate change and economic growth,” Paramount Global CEO Chris McCarthy says in a press release.
“The series has helped drive Paramount+ to new heights as the #2 SVOD (subscription video on demand) in the US for Original Hours Watched in Q4, alongside our other hit series Tulsa King, The Agency, Lioness and Dexter: Original Sin."
Landman was one of the Top 10 SVOD series across all platforms in the fourth quarter of 2024, coming in at No. 8.
Two more Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan productions made the list. Tulsa King weighed in at No. 4, and Lioness was at No. 9, marking only the second time that any streaming service outside of Netflix has had three show in the Top 10 since Nielsen began tracking SVODs in 2017.
The show has also received significant critical acclaim. Billy Bob Thornton earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a drama series for his starring role.
Paramount+ has not announced when Landman Season 2 will premiere.
