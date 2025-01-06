Who Is Ali Larter? ‘Landman’ Star’s Fans Still Talk About the Whipped Cream Scene From ‘Varsity Blues’

On Landman, Ali Larter plays a Texas gal willing to go after what she wants. She's Tommy Norris' wife Angela, but she's hardly a quiet, submissive complement to the show's titular character.

Angela is strong and impulsive, prone to cursing and maybe a bit more sexual than Tommy wants sometimes. Together the couple is raising 17-year-old Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) in her image.

Both actors did the hard work necessary to ensure neither character is a caricature, and as a result, viewers have come to look forward to each scene they're in.

Landman airs on Paramount+. Season 1 is set to wrap on Jan. 12.

Larter has been in dozens of projects, but her most famous role before Landman was as Nikki Sanders in NBC's Heroes.

In 1999 she starred as Darcy Sears in Varsity Blues, a James Van Der Beek-led film about a football team in Texas. One scene in particular lives on.

Who Is Ali Larter?

New Jersey native Ali Larter has been a number of things during her nearly 30-year career. The former model has been called a scream queen for her role as Clear Rivers in the Final Destination franchise.

She's been a Maxim magazine cover girl and co-starred alongside Reese Witherspoon, Colin Farrell and Ashton Kutcher. In 2024 and 2025 she co-stars next to Billy Bob Thornton in Landman, a new Taylor Sheridan series based on the oil business in west Texas.

Angela is her most colorful character to date, and that's exactly why Larter wanted the part.

"She's fiery, and she fights for her family, and she loves to cause mischief," she told Taste of Country. "But she's also someone who loves very deeply. She feels everything 110 percent, so not only when she feels the joy — it's also moments when she feels the pain."

Now 48 years old, Larter got her big break in her early 20s. In 1999, she scored the role as Darcy Sears in the coming of age flick Varsity Blues. There she portrayed the girlfriend to Lance Harbor (played by Paul Walker), and at one point she tries to come on to Mox (Van Der Beek).

If you saw the movie, you remember the scene. He visits and she asks if he wants to have an ice cream sundae. A few minutes and whipped cream sound effects later, and "Darcy" presents her self as the sundae.

Of course the clip is on YouTube:

