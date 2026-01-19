Season 2, Episode 7 of Landman left fans convinced Billy Bob Thornton revealed himself, and he didn't do much to suggest otherwise.

A scene where Tommy Norris flashes a hotel employee trying to bring him breakfast happened in a flash, but it wasn't quite blink-and-you-miss-it material. The internet did what it does to preserve the moment (read as screen shots) but nobody could really figure out for sure if Thornton (age 71) exposed himself, until now.

Landman co-creator Christian Wallace has revealed the whole truth about Lil Tommy which, as it turns out, was originally going to be BIG Tommy. This article contains no major spoilers about Season 2 of Landman.

His explanation precedes a pretty major update about Season 3 of Landman.

Landman: Was Billy Bob Thornton's Nude Scene Real?

Wallace did a Season 2 post-mortem interview with the Hollywood Reporter, who was kind enough to ask about the opening sequence from Ep. 7.

"To clarify, it wasn’t an actual full frontal," he says. "We had an on-set intimacy coordinator, and the original prosthetic she brought in made everyone laugh."

"We were like, 'No.' So we went with a more humble alternative."

Translation: the nudity was not real. Viewers saw a phallic prosthesis, albeit a smaller one than the one the intimacy coordinator initially wanted to use for the role. Wallace says he's actually surprised anyone thought it was full-Thornton.

"So I should say props to our intimacy coordinator for making it extremely realistic, and to the props team," he says before this head-tilter. "They had a whole rig, as Billy called it: 'Got my rig on.'"

Landman Season 3 Timeline

Wallace deferred to Taylor Sheridan for any Season 3 plot and script decisions, saying he's as excited to find out what happens next as anyone. Landman will keep a similar schedule as Season 2 however.

That means Season 3 of Landman will film in May, with a mid-fall (November) release. Thornton has doubled-down on the show, saying he'll be back for Season 3 and beyond, as needed.

Sam Elliott — who plays Tommy Norris' dad, TL — has also said he'll be part of the third season and the action from the S2 finale leads one to believe the same is true for Andy Garcia.

Every cast member but one seems essential for the third season. Demi Moore's Cami Miller is the exception.

"I think there are so many different opportunities and ways this can play out," Wallace says when asked if she'll return.

"At the end of the day, I’m putting my trust in Taylor and his decisions for all of these characters’ storylines. That one is above my pay grade."

