A trailer released prior to Landman Season 2, Episode 9 showed Cami Miller having a tense conversation with Tommy Norris. I thought it was a nothing burger.

I was wrong.

This article reveals key details about what happened during Episode 9 (Jan. 11) of Landman. The Dutton Rules Podcast will break down the action and consider Ep. 10 during a LIVE episode scheduled for Tuesday (Jan. 13) at 2PM CT.

Landman Ep. 9: What Happened to Tommy Norris?

Throughout Ep. 9 of Landman, we watched as M-Tex corporate team travel to Louisiana to witness a rig launch. The celebration is unconventional, but symbolic of Cami's enthusiasm to drill despite long odds of finding gas.

Tommy's grumpy-cat attitude is raining on the party, so after a conversation during which he admits he's averse to the thrill of exploration, she pulls him aside.

The trailer video showed Cami saying that the president of the company can't be averse to the very thing it was built on. We didn't see what comes next. Cami fires Tommy and before he can object, she gets up and walks away.

Landman Ep. 10 Trailer

A 30-second-long trailer for Ep. 10 of Landman shows Tommy having meaningful conversations with Gallino, Cami's primary investor. He looks to hand Tommy a check, adding that if he loses it, he'll also lose the thing he loves most.

I've got a lot of questions about that, starting with what Tommy loves most. His daughter? His (almost) wife? His truck?

Probably not his truck, but Tommy leads with a protective sort of apathy, so it's hard to tell what his priorities are.

The second question is, what is the nature of this new deal? Tommy was the No. 1 opponent of M-Tex's $400 million deal with Gallino. Is he now getting into business with the cartel boss?

My guess is that yes, he is partnering with him, but maybe by force. He'll end Season 2 unemployed (officially) but working for Gallino as part of a dangerous blackmail. The one thing Tommy spent all season trying to avoid has come to fruition.

That sounds like one heck of a cliffhanger to get us to Season 3.

