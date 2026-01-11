Landman Season 2, Episode 9 began airing on Sunday (Jan. 11), and the second-to-last episode of the season delivered a romantic reunion, horrifying violence and a stunning scene that's Tommy Norris' (Billly Bob Thornton) hardest moment so far.

What Happens to Tommy on Landman Season 2, Episode 9?

Tommy Norris is back at the center of the action in Episode 9, titled "Plans, Tears and Sirens."

He meets with Cami (Demi Moore), Gallino (Andy Garcia) and the others involved in the new drilling project in Louisiana, where Cami tells him that she now understands the rush of risk that drove Monty (Jon Hamm) to speculate in oil the way he did.

Tommy tells her that he no longer feels that rush, since it once "cost me everything."

He also points out that Monty died chasing that rush, which she disagrees with, saying that rush allowed Monty to really live.

"The president of my company can't be averse to the very thing that built it," she says — and with that, she unceremoniously fires him and walks away, leaving him sitting at the table stunned.

What Happens With Angela and Ainsley on Landman Season 2, Episode 9?

Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) heads off to cheerleading camp at college for a week, leaving Angela (Ali Larter) an emotional mess.

It doesn't go well when Ainsley meets her roommate, who identifies with They/Them pronouns, doesn't want any animal products in their shared spaces and offers up a long list of other expectations about living arrangements.

When Ainsley goes to her admissions counselor to see about switching roommates, it turns out to be the same faculty member who actively opposed her admission in the first place, and she tells her that she needs to act like an adult and settle whatever problems she has with her roommate herself.

That leads her to call Angela — who, of course, swoops in to set the situation right in the most over-the-top Angela way humanly possible.

What Happens With Cooper + Ariana on Landman Season 2, Episode 9?

Cooper (Jacob Lofland) is forced to assert his authority on one of the new drill sites when Boss (Mustafa Speaks) questions one of his decisions now that he's the Project Manager.

He also offers to come by and see Ariana (Paulina Chavez) at work, which she isn't too thrilled about, since she doesn't want him to see her serving drinks.

But it's a good thing he does, because when she goes to the alley on break, a former patron who's now been banned after he hit on her and she forcibly rebuffed him accosts her and physically assaults her, knocking her to the ground.

He then attempts to sexually assault Ariana before Cooper shows up and pulls him off of her. Cooper unleashes on him, delivering a beating so savage that Ariana begs him to stop, pleading, "Don't go to jail for this piece of s--t."

The police are on their way as the scene ends, and it's unclear just how badly the man is hurt, or even if he's going to live.

What is clear, however, is that the entire incident was caught on security cameras — which just may come in handy if the man tries to spin the situation to his advantage.

What Else Happens on Landman Season 2 Episode 9?

TL (Sam Elliott) is becoming better friends with his "physical therapist," Cheyenne, who's actually a stripper Tommy hired so he won't be alone all the time. It turns out her name is actually Penny, and they have an unexpectedly sweet rapport despite being decades apart in age.

Meanwhile, Rebecca (Kayla Wallace) goes to see Charlie (Guy Burnet), telling him she shouldn't have let business turn personal and that she doesn't want their relationship to be over.

He insists that she apologize, and when she does — albeit hesitantly — their relationship appears to be back on track, with him forcing her to almost shyly admit, "I'm smitten."

What Happens Next on Landman Season 2?

Landman airs new episodes every Sunday via Paramount+ streaming.

Season 2 will come to an end on Sunday, Jan. 19.

