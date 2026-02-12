The second episode of Yellowstone spin-off Marshals will bring Kayce Dutton to a place he'd rather forget: the train station.

An earlier trailer hinted that the youngest Dutton son (played by Luke Grimes) might be train station bound. A new description for Ep. 2 confirms the news and formally ties this fictitious place with its real-life inspiration.

Marshals begins on CBS on March 1.

The show stars Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty and Brecken Merril from Yellowstone, but (so far) not Kelsey Asbille, who played Kayce's wife Monica.

The Dutton Rules podcast team will return to break down the drama on March 3.

Related: Marshals Trailer Offers Hope for Monica Dutton After All

Is the Train Station Based On a Real Place?

Taylor Sheridan has never confirmed it, but most YS fans believe the idea for this lawless stretch of land comes from a real-life "zone of death." It's a slice of Idaho and (to the best our knowledge) no bodies have been tossed over a cliff there.

This 50-mile stretch of land falls outside of any jurisdiction because it's part of Yellowstone National Park and nobody lives within both the state and district. Thus, you can't find 12 people to form a jury to convict someone of a crime committed.

There are several legal holes to this. Most glaring is that a crime would need to have been planned and committed in this little slice of America. Someone shot elsewhere and brought to the Zone of Death could still seek justice where the shooting took place.

Read More: Marshals: Everything We Know About the Yellowstone Spinoff

This was Kayce Dutton's family's single vulnerability — the secret that would ruin them. So, it was a little funny to see his reaction when he's driven into it by his new Marshals team.

Marshals Returns To the Train Station

The title for Marshals Ep. 2 is "Zone of Death" and this is the description from CBS:

As Kayce tries to embrace his new beginning, a Marshals op to stop a domestic terror attack lands him in a valley of buried Dutton family skeletons.

Additionally, Kayce will need to ingratiate himself with his new U.S. Marshals team. This episode airs on March 1 at 8PM ET, one week after the premiere episode, titled "Piya Wiconi."