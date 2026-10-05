You Won’t Believe What the Cast of ‘Reba’ Looks Like Now!

You know what Reba McEntire has been up to since Reba, but most of her castmates have stayed pretty busy, too!

What Are the Stars of Reba Doing Today?

Little Jake is all grown up. That rapscallion Van is a red-blooded stud.

Brock is the FaceApp we all wish we had, and Cheyenne married herself a millionaire.

READ MORE: Reba McEntire Had to Fight to Record Her First No. 1 Hit

A few of the stars of Reba are out of the business, but recent photos show each is thriving even after — in the case of one of the women on the show — a battle with anorexia.

How Long Did Reba Run?

The TV show Reba premiered on Oct. 5, 2001, and aired from then until the final episode aired on Feb. 18, 2007.

The show first aired on the CW before moving to the WB network late in it successful run.

In recent years the main players (McEntire and Peterman among them) have talked about getting the gang together for even more fun. Those plans mostly fizzled.

Fans of the long-running family show might be disheartened by the lack of success of McEntire's ABC follow-up Malibu Country and a pilot that didn't get picked up a few years ago.

However, Happy's Place has made up for that, not only giving McEntire another hit show, but also allowing her to reunite with several important people from Reba.

Is there still an audience for the Hart family? Scroll down to see what the cast is up to.

What Happened To the Cast of 'Reba'? See the cast of Reba McEntire's TV show Reba, then and now with updates on where each of the primary actors ended up. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

30 Photos of Reba McEntire Young Reba McEntire is one of the most revered country stars of all time — but also in entertainment. She's been successful as both an actor and a singer since the 1970s, and nearly 50 years later, she's in headlines as much as ever. Look back at photos of Reba when she was younger, before she became the star we know today. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

See What the Cast of Reba Looks Like Now: