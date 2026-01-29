There are three pretty big clues that Monica Dutton is not a part of the new Yellowstone spinoff Marshals, but I can't quit thinking about the one clue that says she is.

Plus, there's a pretty big problem with the most damning bit of evidence suggesting Kelsey Asbille's character won't be seen. One of two things are true: this new CBS show either got real sloppy with a body double or they're gaslighting us to ramp up interest in a new TV show.

Luke Grimes returns as Kayce Dutton for the new Yellowstone spinoff Marshals.

The show is set to premiere March 1 on CBS.

Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill and Mo Brings Plenty are three Yellowstone cast members confirmed to be on this new show.

Here's why I think the latter is true and we will see a Kayce and Monica reunion come March.

Marshals Trailer Breakdown

Find all of the clues in the first 25 seconds and the last 25 second of the official trailer for Marshals. There are three ominous scenes early on:

Kayce Dutton is lying in bed alone and the other side looks unslept in. A nurse is pulling a sheet over a dead body lying in that same bed. Kayce is standing over what looks to be a burial site.

Who else would be bedridden in the Dutton's East Camp bed other than Kayce and Monica? This person was sick — note the five pill bottles on the table — but they were also pretty tall.

In the first clip, Kayce's body stretches from headboard to footboard and the dead body in the second clip does, too. We know from five season of Yellowstone that Kayce has at least six inches on his wife.

YouTube/CBS YouTube/CBS loading...

As for that burial site? It could be Monica if Marshals has allowed for significant time to pass since the Yellowstone was demolished. Or, it could be their baby, John.

Later in the trailer, we see Kayce on a rocky hill (perhaps the same one?). He turns to welcome a shrouded figure with a slow, graceful gait. This person is about six inches shorter than he is but it's too dark — and she/he is too covered — to see the face or if there is long hair.

I'm just gonna say it — it looks like Monica Dutton. Maybe this clip was pulled from a dream sequence (it wouldn't be the first time) or maybe she's actually in this show and the production's collective silence on the topic was just a way to get us talking about the show.

If that's true, mission accomplished.