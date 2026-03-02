The Duck Dynasty crew just expanded by two: John Luke Robertson and his wife Mary Kate just welcome twin daughters.

They shared their news in a social media post, explaining that baby girls Sylvie and Francie were born on Feb. 24.

Read More: How is Willie Robertson Spending Retirement?

This brings John Luke and Mary Kate's total number of children to five, and marks 11 grandchildren in total for Willie and Korie Robertson.

See the First Photos of Duck Dynasty's John Luke + Mary Kate Robertson's Twin Girls

The first photos of baby Sylvie and Francie show the newborn babies cuddled up together in a bassinet. They're wearing matching white knit sweaters with their names embroidered in pink on the front.

The announcement also featured one family shot, with proud mama Mary Kate holding both girls in bed as John Luke smiles beside her.

Who Are John Luke Robertson and His Wife Mary Kate Robertson?

John Luke is the oldest son of Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson and his wife Korie.

He starred on the TV series along with several of his siblings, including Sadie Robertson Huff, and also appears in the revival season of the show.

After John Luke and Mary Kate announced their daughters' birth, Korie Robertson celebrated with an Instagram Stories post, adding, "The greatest little blessings are here! And we are in love."

Korie Robertson, Instagram Korie Robertson, Instagram loading...

John Luke married Mary Kate Robertson in June 2015, and they welcomed three children — John, Ella and Wells — before adding their new twin daughters into the mix.

They announced Mary Kate's pregnancy last October, sharing a family beach snapshot with their oldest child, John, holding up a sonogram image.

Read More: John Luke + Mary Kate Robertson Are Having Twins!

"The most wonderful, crazy, surprise blessing of our lives!" they wrote in the announcement post.

Season 2 of the Duck Dynasty revival is set to premiere this month.