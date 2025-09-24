Duck Dynasty patriarch Willie Robertson may be stepping into retirement, but this next chapter of life doesn’t look like it will slow him down.

“He’s doing random things like burning piles of wood, killing snakes, fishing — I think he’s just having fun,” Willie's daughter Rebecca shares.

During season one of Duck Dynasty: The Revival, fans watched Willie search for the next “boss” of the Duck Commander franchise, proving that his family remained a well-oiled machine even without him at the helm. Now, in a new interview with Taste of Country, Rebecca opens up about what her dad’s life looks like these days — from hobbies to grandkids and everything in between.

Rebecca Robertson Shares How Willie Is Embracing Retirement (Exclusive Interview)

In an interview with Taste of Country, Korie and Willie’s oldest, Rebecca, shared that her dad has been especially hands-on with her children in his free time.

“He’s having so much fun even with the grandkids,” Rebecca says. “He’s been so involved, and it’s been awesome to see that. Not that he wasn’t before, but life was crazy, and with all of us filming together, everyone is so grounded that we just have to be here.”

Her children spend so much time with their grandparents, they don’t even realize how rare that experience is.

Rebecca recalls a moment that showed just how natural her father’s new role has become. When Willie asked her daughter Holland if she was excited to stay with “Grandpa Willie,” the little one was unfazed.

“You’ve already watched us before,” Rebecca retells with a laugh. “It’s just really fun to see that phase of his life.”

Willie has always juggled plenty of hobbies, and according to Rebecca’s husband, John Reed, retirement has only expanded that list.

“Before he retired, this man had like one thousand hobbies,” John Reed says with a smile. “He’s going back to some and making them better. He’s getting better at golf and things like that.”

When Does ‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival’ Season 2 Premiere?

The Robertson family has already wrapped filming for season two of the reality series, though it’s not yet clear how much of Willie’s retirement journey will be featured.

A&E hasn’t announced an official premiere date, but according to the network’s website, the new season is expected to arrive this winter.