Season 4 of Farmer Wants A Wife has officially been announced. When it premieres on April 21, fans will meet three farmers on the hunt for love.

The hit reality dating show is shaking things up this year. Instead of its usual four-farmer format, the series will feature just three farmers, allowing for more on-screen romance and deeper storylines for viewers.

With the premiere date approaching, farmers Braden Pridemore (26), Brett Maverick (35) and Sean Cavanaugh (22) sat down with reality star and podcast host Nick Viall on his Viall Files podcast. During the conversation, they opened up about what they’re looking for in a partner and what their experience on the show was really like.

Here’s what we learned:

Why a dating show?

“I’m looking for the right one, not just someone,” Maverick begins. “I’ve dated plenty of women, but they haven’t been that one. Going on something like this — a show where you’re meeting people you would never meet in another circumstance — it gives you the opportunity to find someone. You’re thrown into a situation where you’re only with them… no phone, no TV, nothing like that. It’s like being back in the ’90s, early 2000s.”

The other farmers mirrored similar sentiments.

“I’ve dated some girls and have learned a lot,” Pridemore adds. “Going through this process, I had some reservations because it’s a crazy world [reality television]. You’re diving right into it, but it ended up being a really great decision. I was blown away at how real it became. I was going in with an open mind and open heart. It forced conversations to come up that normally wouldn’t come up until a few months into dating in the real world.”

Did they know anyone who had previously gone on?

“One of my rodeo buddies was on the first season,” former bull rider Maverick shares. “I happened to see it on at a bar one night. That’s as much as I had [seen] from it.”

The cattle and horse rancher did not disclose which farmer he knew, but since Season 1’s Hunter Grayson was a team roper, the odds that it was him seem fairly high.

What does dating look like in their small town?

“Growing up in a small town, you know everybody,” Pridemore starts. “It kinda gets down to, oh, the good ones moved away.”

He further explains that you often end up dating the people who are available around you.

“It happens a lot. I know people where a lot of time it works, like high school sweethearts, but then it can also get to the point of, ‘Oh, we’ve been dating for eight years, I guess we get married now,’ as it’s the next thing to do. I was always different there.”

“I’ve lived in more city and farm town areas, so I have dated around those areas and have had different experiences from it,” Cavanaugh adds. “I would say when I was younger I had a taste of dating in a city, and I realized I am looking for more of a traditional woman. I think it’s hard to find nowadays, especially in California. Before the show, I was single for a year. Through the show, it gave me the opportunity to find the girl I’ve been looking for.”

Did the show work out?

While the farmers couldn’t reveal which woman they chose in the end, all three unanimously said, “It worked out.”

That strongly suggests not only that each of them made a final choice, but that they may still be with the women they picked.

Does your partner have to want to farm?

Ultimately, all three farmers said no.

“I’m looking for a girl who isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty,” Cavanaugh expresses. “I want a girl who wants to be adventurous with me and wants to put in some hard work, but I do appreciate a feminine woman who likes to get dressed up and go out to dinner. Kind of a mix of both worlds.”

For Cavanaugh, it doesn’t sound like she has to do exactly what he does, but rather appreciate his lifestyle and be willing to jump in. The other farmers shared similar perspectives.

“If you don’t actually want to go out and do the stuff, but you want to own the things, and it’s just me doing all of the stuff,” Maverick begins. “That’s cool, but it’s not the ideal situation. If you have someone that goes out there and they don’t know anything about it, but want to learn — they want to be a part of it as much as you are — that’s what your hopes are.”

Farmer Brett emphasized that he’s ultimately looking for a partner.

“I’m not asking a girl to hop in a tractor,” Pridemore chimes in. “I’m not looking for a coworker. The biggest thing is I am looking for someone who can support that life. There can be some stressful days where you come home and something’s broken or it rained — you need someone to lean on.”

Will there be any shocking moments?

The men shared that early on, during the speed round, one contestant abruptly asked to leave the show — something that caught them completely off guard.

“We were like, ‘What is going on?’” Maverick begins.

“You don’t know how to react to something like that when it happens,” Pridemore chimes in. “Are you allowed to do this? How are we supposed to react?”

What are the farmer’s types?

All three men expressed that they don’t have a specific physical “type,” noting that they’ve dated a wide range of women.

They also shared that casting asks detailed questions about physical attraction, as well as the personality traits and character qualities they’re looking for. In that sense, the group of women is somewhat tailored to each farmer’s preferences.

“I have to be attracted to you,” Maverick shares. “But it’s more so who you are as a person and personality.”

How was kissing on camera?

All three men agreed that kissing on camera was something they had to get used to.

“There were points where it was a bit uncomfortable,” Cavanaugh admits. “You’re having an intimate moment with someone and then you look over their shoulder and there is a camera guy. This is weird.”

Where can fans watch the new season?

You can watch the new season on FOX on April 21 at 8 PM ET.

