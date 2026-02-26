Farmer Wants a Wife's last remaining couple just confirmed they broke up. Sydney Errera and Mitchell Kolinsky from Season 2 are done.

Taking to TikTok, Sydney revealed that she and Mitchell broke up before Christmas 2025. Shortly after, she moved back home to New Jersey and spent time with family. She's since moved back to Nashville, but not for him.

"Dating Mitchell, it was the first time that I actually truly realized the qualities that I want and I need in a husband, and I’m sure Mitchell would say the same about me," she shares.

Fans of the couple had long anticipated this announcement. Earlier this month, Taste of Country's Adison Haager pointed out all the reasons to believe they were true in a video that zoomed in on Farmer Colton's new wife.

Why Did Sydney and Mitchell Break Up?

If you were hoping for juicy details, you're going to leave this article disappointed. Sydney played nice, saying she and her former-lover "had a great time together."

“I can confidently say that Mitchell and I gave our relationship 110 percent. More than I’ve ever given to anything in my life," she shares.

If there was a singular incident that led to the relationship's decline, no one is saying (Mitchell is mum on Instagram). Instead of the usual "respect our privacy," Sydney just asks fans to be kid and gracious in their response.

The couple are on good terms and there is no bad blood, she furthers. No tears were shed in the video. In fact, she delivers the news with empathy, but no heavy emotion.

Sydney’s breakup confession comes as Fox prepares for Season 4 of Farmer Wants a Wife. The new season features three farmers and begins on April 21. Kimberly Williams-Paisley will return as host.