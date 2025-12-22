Surprise! &#8216;Farmer Wants a Wife&#8217; Colton Hendricks Is Married!

Surprise! ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Colton Hendricks Is Married!

Fox

‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ star Colton Hendricks shocked fans when he shared he had gotten married over the weekend.

Hendricks was one of four farmers on Season 3 of the reality dating show.

On Monday (Dec. 22), Hendricks and his new wife, Cassie McCowan, posted a series of photos from their big day.

Related: 'Farmer Wants a Wife': Jordyn Mallory's Got a New Man!

“What a beautiful day with family and friends,” they write. “Thank you to everyone who could come and celebrate with us.”

https://www.instagram.com/cassiejmcc/

Hendricks’ son, Souther, played a major role in the kind of woman he was hoping to find during his time on the show.

Hendricks went public with his now-wife in May, and during an interview with us in June, he shared that he could already see himself marrying her.

What happened to Colton and Zoe Green?

“The communication — it just really wasn’t there,” the farmer admitted during that same interview with Taste of Country.

“I’m not a big texter. I like to have phone calls,” he explained. “She has her own life and she’s super busy, and I have my own life and I’m super busy. The time just wasn’t there.”

Colton also pointed out that filming Farmer Wants a Wife happens over a relatively short period — about five weeks — which he says isn’t much time to truly get to know someone.

“After knowing someone for five weeks and only seeing them a few hours a day, moving them [Zoe] across the country is not something I wanted to do,” he said. “So after a few weeks, it just fizzled out.”

If you missed the Season 3 finale, you can check out the photos below.

'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 3 Finale Pictures Include Final Decisions

The Season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife will find all four farmers making a final decision between two women. Jay, Matt, John and Colton will all have to choose who they keep and who goes home during the two-hour finale on Fox on Thursday (May 22 at 8PM ET).

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Farmer Wants a Wife
Categories: Country Music News, Reality Television

More From Taste of Country