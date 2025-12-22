‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ star Colton Hendricks shocked fans when he shared he had gotten married over the weekend.

Hendricks was one of four farmers on Season 3 of the reality dating show.

On Monday (Dec. 22), Hendricks and his new wife, Cassie McCowan, posted a series of photos from their big day.

“What a beautiful day with family and friends,” they write. “Thank you to everyone who could come and celebrate with us.”

Hendricks’ son, Souther, played a major role in the kind of woman he was hoping to find during his time on the show.

Hendricks went public with his now-wife in May, and during an interview with us in June, he shared that he could already see himself marrying her.

What happened to Colton and Zoe Green?

“The communication — it just really wasn’t there,” the farmer admitted during that same interview with Taste of Country. “I’m not a big texter. I like to have phone calls,” he explained. “She has her own life and she’s super busy, and I have my own life and I’m super busy. The time just wasn’t there.” Colton also pointed out that filming Farmer Wants a Wife happens over a relatively short period — about five weeks — which he says isn’t much time to truly get to know someone. “After knowing someone for five weeks and only seeing them a few hours a day, moving them [Zoe] across the country is not something I wanted to do,” he said. “So after a few weeks, it just fizzled out.” If you missed the Season 3 finale, you can check out the photos below.