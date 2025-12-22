Surprise! ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Colton Hendricks Is Married!
‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ star Colton Hendricks shocked fans when he shared he had gotten married over the weekend.
Hendricks was one of four farmers on Season 3 of the reality dating show.
On Monday (Dec. 22), Hendricks and his new wife, Cassie McCowan, posted a series of photos from their big day.
“What a beautiful day with family and friends,” they write. “Thank you to everyone who could come and celebrate with us.”
Hendricks’ son, Souther, played a major role in the kind of woman he was hoping to find during his time on the show.
Hendricks went public with his now-wife in May, and during an interview with us in June, he shared that he could already see himself marrying her.
What happened to Colton and Zoe Green?
