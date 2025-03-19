I Noticed Something Different About This Year’s ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Men

The Farmer Wants A Wife Season 3 farmers are creating quite the buzz on social media. I’m just going to say what everyone is thinking…they are hot!

Not that the farmers from previous seasons weren’t. They’ve all been handsome! However, there’s been a significant attention to detail on the producers' end, and a leveling up that seems to be coming with Season 3.

As someone who has watched previous seasons, here’s what I’ve noticed so far about the new crop of farmers.

First up, John Sansone doesn’t quite fit the stereotypical look of what a “farmer” might physically look like. The man looks like he stepped right out of an Italian magazine!

He also is coming with a last name that many single ladies might already know. His good looks are genetic. His cousins own the Normal Brand, which is a lifestyle clothing company. All I can say is it’s not fair that one family and extended family can look that good!

Additionally, fans might have already caught in the Fox promo trailer that his humble farm abode is actually a massive mansion, complete with a pool!

My family has a farm out in the hill country of Texas, and there is not a pool in sight. This is a different type of farming, and one I can get behind.

Speaking of location, not only does Farmer Matt come with the whitest teeth on television, but his farm overlooks the ocean in Morro Bay, Calif.

These producers picked farmers that are not only good looking, but their farms aren’t bad to look at, either.

I did a deep Reddit dive and found there is quite a fan love for Farmer Jay. The title literally reads, “Jay Woods is extremely attractive.”

Our last farmer, Colton, has a young son in addition to his tall stature, which automatically makes him 10 times more attractive!

Naturally, the love has also come with some opinionated hate. On Reddit, commenters haven’t been too impressed, feeling like these four men might not truly be farmers.

“They don’t care if you’re an actual farmer,” one commenter writes on Reddit. “They want looks and personality over anything. You just need to have some sort of farm in the family so they can film on it.”

“They’re really young,” another says. “Men usually don’t really mature or settle down until in their 30’s imo.”

While those are more negative, there have been positive responses!

“Farmer John irl SHEESH,” one fan gushes on the show’s Instagram post.

“This looks better than the bachelor,” another writes.

We’ll have to wait and see all that goes down when Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife premieres Thursday (March 20) on Fox!