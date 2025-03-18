It's time to decide: Who is the hottest male singer in all of country music?

Introducing Taste of Country's 2025 March Man-Ness competition. You — the fans — will vote your favorite hunk of country love into the Hot Hall of Fame, declaring him hottest of the hot. Is it his mustache? How he looks in a hat? Maybe that smirk he does when he's onstage? That's up to you.

For this kickoff, we've got 16 modern singers — we've dubbed them the "New School" — facing off against one another in heated battles. You'll also be able to vote for the hottest "Old School" stars.

Scotty McCreery, Morgan Wallen, Shaboozey, Jackson Dean, Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, Jackson Dean, Kane Brown, Dylan Marlowe, Zach Top, Warren Zeiders, Austin Snell, Parker McCollum, Tucker Wetmore, Conner Smith, Dillon Carmichael and Bryce Leatherwood are all in it to win it right now, but who will be standing tall when this round closes on March 23 at 11:59PM ET?

Taste of Country's 2025 March Man-Ness Tournament — Rounds + Voting:

Round 1: March 18-23

Round 2: March 24-27

Round 3: March 28-30

Final Four: March 31-April 3

Championship: April 4-7

Cast your votes for the hottest male country singer of all time (New School) below. You can vote once per hour (per matchup) from now through March 23 at 11:59PM ET.

The winners of each round will be officially announced the day after polls close, and a new round of voting will begin. Only 8 can move on, then 4, then 2 ... until one young man is pitted against the leader of the "Old School" fellas on the other side of the court.

VOTE NOW:

Thanks for voting in the first round of Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025! Check back on March 24 to see who advances to Round 2, and you'll be able to vote in eight new matchups.

