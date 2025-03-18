2025 March Man-Ness Begins: Who Is Country&#8217;s Hottest New School Star? [Vote]

2025 March Man-Ness Begins: Who Is Country’s Hottest New School Star? [Vote]

Getty Images

It's time to decide: Who is the hottest male singer in all of country music?

Introducing Taste of Country's 2025 March Man-Ness competition. You — the fans — will vote your favorite hunk of country love into the Hot Hall of Fame, declaring him hottest of the hot. Is it his mustache? How he looks in a hat? Maybe that smirk he does when he's onstage? That's up to you.

For this kickoff, we've got 16 modern singers — we've dubbed them the "New School" — facing off against one another in heated battles. You'll also be able to vote for the hottest "Old School" stars.

Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025
loading...

Scotty McCreery, Morgan WallenShaboozeyJackson DeanRiley Green, Bailey ZimmermanJackson DeanKane BrownDylan Marlowe, Zach Top, Warren ZeidersAustin Snell, Parker McCollum, Tucker WetmoreConner Smith, Dillon Carmichael and Bryce Leatherwood are all in it to win it right now, but who will be standing tall when this round closes on March 23 at 11:59PM ET?

Taste of Country's 2025 March Man-Ness Tournament — Rounds + Voting:

  • Round 1: March 18-23
  • Round 2: March 24-27
  • Round 3: March 28-30
  • Final Four: March 31-April 3
  • Championship: April 4-7

Cast your votes for the hottest male country singer of all time (New School) below. You can vote once per hour (per matchup) from now through March 23 at 11:59PM ET.

The winners of each round will be officially announced the day after polls close, and a new round of voting will begin. Only 8 can move on, then 4, then 2 ... until one young man is pitted against the leader of the "Old School" fellas on the other side of the court.

VOTE NOW:

Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025
loading...
Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025
loading...
Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025
loading...
Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025
loading...
Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025
loading...
Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025
loading...
Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025
loading...
Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025
loading...

Thanks for voting in the first round of Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025! Check back on March 24 to see who advances to Round 2, and you'll be able to vote in eight new matchups.

Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025
loading...

The 25 Best Country Songs of the Last 25 Years (2000-2024)

The best country songs of the last 25 years were felt and heard. Commercial impact was a factor, but emotional impact is what separates these songs from others released in the 2000s.

Technically the century began in 2001, but we reached back to 2000 to summarize this list of top songs. Alan Jackson is the only artist with two songs, but you'll find 11 Entertainer of the Year winners scattered across a playlist the required several stunning exclusions.

Curious as to why your favorite song missed the cut? Well, there are only 25 spots for the best of 25,000 country song releases. Hard decisions needed to be made!

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Austin Snell, Bailey Zimmerman, Bryce Leatherwood, Conner Smith, Dillon Carmichael, Dylan Marlowe, Jackson Dean, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Scotty McCreery, Shaboozey, Tucker Wetmore, Warren Zeiders, Zach Top
Categories: Country Music News, Original Features, Readers Poll

More From Taste of Country