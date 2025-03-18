It's time to decide: Who is the hottest male country music star? Introducing Taste of Country's 2025 March Man-Ness competition.

Think of it like a game of Hot or Not (are we aging ourselves?). This is the first round, and we've got 16 handsome, distinguished gentlemen down below who all want your vote. That's the Old School division.

Meanwhile, 16 New School stars are battling each other, two by two, round by round, until only one remains. He'll face the winner of the Old School rounds, and finally, one hot country king will be crowned.

You can vote once per hour (per matchup) until the kickoff round ends on March 23 at 11:59PM ET. Then, we'll move on to the next round, and the next ... you get the idea.

George Strait, Joe Nichols, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan, Ronnie Dunn, Tim McGraw, Eric Church, Keith Urban and Vince Gill are all in it to win it right now, but who will be the last man standing when this round closes on March 23 at 11:59PM ET?

Taste of Country's 2025 March Man-Ness Tournament — Rounds + Voting:

Round 1: March 18-23

Round 2: March 24-27

Round 3: March 28-30

Final Four: March 31-April 3

Championship: April 4-7

VOTE NOW:

Thanks for voting in the first round of Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025! Check back on March 24 to see who advances to Round 2, and you'll be able to vote in eight new matchups.

