Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 wrapped up at the end of 2025, and rumors of a Season 4 are not yet confirmed.

However, we do have an update on the couples from Season 3.

When the show ended, all four farmers had found love. However, a year since the show aired, fans are wondering: Which couples are still together?

Are Farmer Jay Woods and Grace Amaya Still Together?

Jay Woods chose Grace Amaya at the end of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3. Sadly, they are no longer together.

In a TikTok back in May of 2025, Grace confirmed the breakup.

“Woke up, no boyfriend,” her text reads. It's on top of a photo of Grace smiling as she dances away from the camera.

She also lists things that she's been up to lately — living with her best friends, being a middle school youth leader — and says that life is good.

Per her Instagram, it’s unclear if she’s dating anyone new.

In an interview with Jay, he wasn’t clear about what his own relationship status was at the moment. When it comes to his dating life, he just left it as complicated.

Are Farmer Matt Warren and Chelsi Davis Still Together?

Matt Warren and Chelsi Davis appeared together in Matt’s home state of California in many social media posts. It seemed like the pair were going strong until they weren’t.

Over the last few months, both have stopped following each other on social media and posting about each other.

Matt recently soft-launched a new relationship during the San Diego Rodeo.

There, he was seen arm-in-arm with a brunette. Later in a carousel, fans found a solo shot of the woman, but her face was covered.

The finger lime and avocado farmer has yet to officially announce the new relationship.

As for Chelsi, there's no word on her love life. However, she does seem to be enjoying time with friends in Texas!

Are Farmer John Sansone and Claire Dirette Still Together?

John and Claire went strong for several months, but then in a breakup post in August, John shared that the two had decided to call it quits.

“While I’ll always appreciate and respect the time we shared together, I feel it’s best to move forward separately,” John wrote.

He added, “While our relationship was public, I wish for this chapter to remain as private as possible. Thank you for your kindness and support.”

Today, John has been rumored to be dating country star Ella Langley, as the two have been seen in each other’s Instagram posts.

Are Farmer Colton Hendricks and Zoe Green Still Together?

Colton and Zoe didn’t last long after the cameras stopped rolling.

“The communication, it just really wasn’t there,” the farmer admitted to us in an interview back in June.

"I am not a big texter — I like to have phone calls. She has her own life and she’s super busy, and I have my own and I am super busy. The time just wasn’t there.”

Now on their own, it’s unclear if Zoe is dating. However, she’s spending her time working on her fitness, posting swimsuit photos on her Instagram.

When it comes to Colton, not only does he have a love life, but he’s now a married man!

The farmer said “I do” on Dec. 22. Colton and his new wife, Cassie McCowan, posted a series of photos from their big day.

“What a beautiful day with family and friends,” they write. “Thank you to everyone who could come and celebrate with us.”

Catch photos from the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 finale below!