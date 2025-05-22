‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 3 Finale Pictures: Who Gets Picked?

The four farmers will make their final choices during the Season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife. Pictures show that a lot happens before that.

The Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 finale is Thursday (May 22) on FOX.

Heading into the episode, each farmer (Matt, Jay, Colton and John) will have two women to choose from.

The episode could also end with one or more farmers choosing no one.

Last week, the farmers spent time with the family of one of the remaining women. This week, they'll meet the other woman's family. That means Jay will return to Alabama, Colton to Arkansas, John to St. Louis and Matt to Morro Bay, Calif.

Pictures shared by FOX ahead of the finale don't offer any clues as to how these meetings go, or if any ultimately affect their decisions.

There are several shots that appear to show the four having important, one-on-one conversations with Claire, Chelsi, Jordyn, Zoe and more.

Farmer Matt and Farmer John's story has drawn the most attention during this season of the FOX reality show. An incident on Matt's farm where one contestant (Halleh) disappeared out the window for a night created major tension in the house. One woman quit the show because of it!

For his part, Matt says he didn't see Halleh that night and backs her story that she was journaling.

John Sansone was having an intimate conversation with Samantha and went in for a kiss, but was denied. This led to a provocative conversation on social media about who was right and wrong in the moment.

John would later reveal that he was urged to kiss Samantha by producers, telling Let's Be Honest podcast host Kristin Cavallari that he was furious afterward.

Of the eight men who starred in the first two seasons of FWAW, just two are still with the women they chose. Farmer Mitchel and Farmer Nathan are both still with Sydney and Taylor, respectively.