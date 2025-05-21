Farmer Matt Warren is finally opening up about what happened with dater Halleh during an early Season 3 episode of Farmer Wants a Wife.

During an episode that aired April 10, Halleh Day snuck out of the house through a bedroom window. When the other girls in her house woke up the next morning, she was gone. Immediately everyone speculated that she'd gone to be with Matt.

Farmer Matt will choose between Chelsi and Jordyn during Thursday's (May 22) Season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife (FOX, 8PM ET).

Rachel ultimately left the farm after the incident, saying she couldn't trust Matt.

After the episode aired, the two women traded accusations on social media.

"I think what happened was not a big deal," Farmer Matt tells Taste of Country. "What actually happened was not a big deal at all."

Find his explanation in this video, starting around 3:30. It's also recapped below.

Matt says it all got blown out of proportion, but some of the women at the house would have been okay had they had a day to think about it. Instead, producers wanted to dissect the moment, and that amplified everyone's emotions.

This made it a big deal, he insists, adding, "I talked to them on camera, off camera — it was definitely a problem."

After filming the night prior, Matt says he returned to his brother's house a mile away from the house the women were staying in. This is where he slept during production. The next morning, he had missed calls and texts from producers wondering if he knew what was happening.

"I come down, it's like mayhem," he says. "Halleh, you know, stepped out of the window, which — you hear all these stories, like, she rappelled out of this window. It's almost like a door you could step through. She went out to get some fresh air, and apparently was writing in her journal or computer or something. I don't know. And then everyone lost their mind thinking she was with me."

"I kind of got where they were coming from, but it really wasn't a big deal. I think everyone's emotions are already, like, up here [motions], so these things can get kind of blown up."

Rachel leaving may not have been the worst result for Matt, who up to that point was having a hard time saying goodbye to any women. The California exotic fruit farmer has become a fan-favorite on the show, but talking to Taste of Country, he indicated he'd be unlikely to try another reality show in the future.