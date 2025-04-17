‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Drama Gets Messy: ‘You Had a Boyfriend!’

The ladies of Farmer Wants a Wife are bringing the tea to TikTok — and it’s piping hot.

Honestly, the punches are swinging hard.

On last week’s episode, Rachel, 25, left Matt Warren’s farm after deciding she couldn’t trust him. Tensions boiled over when the girls discovered contestant Halleh, 29, missing from her bed one morning.

Since the episode aired last Thursday (April 10), both women have taken to social media to share their sides of the story.

But what started as airing their truth has quickly turned into finger-pointing — and accusations that someone had a secret boyfriend while on the show.

Why Did Rachel Leave Farmer Wants a Wife?

There were rumblings among the women that Halleh snuck out in the middle of the night to spend time with Matt off-camera.

That didn’t sit well with Rachel, who was also vying for Matt’s heart. To her, unauthorized time with the farmer isn't just unfair — it changed the dynamic for everyone.

During the barn dance, Matt addressed the situation head-on, gathering the women to affirm that nothing inappropriate had happened.

"My gut feeling is that maybe she was sneaking off to see Matt," Rachel said. "Because I feel like they’ve been eyeing each other differently when we’re around them, so I feel like it’s possible. Where else would she have gone?"

Rachel ultimately couldn’t shake her doubts, and the unresolved tension led to her leaving the show.

"I have had such a bad track record with men," she shared in a confessional. "I need to trust the person that I potentially want to be with. If it did happen, then of course she’s gonna get to know him more than the other girls, including me."

What Did Halleh Say She Did?

On the show, Halleh said that she had woken up early to go journal and spend time alone.

"I know why I’m here and it is to have a relationship with Matt,” she said in the group conversation on screen. "If you guys wanna be friends with me or not, I don’t care anymore. I know my heart. I want to be grown adults about it. If you guys want to talk, just come to me."

After Rachel saw the episode, she didn’t feel like enough was said about the situation. So, she took to TikTok, and in a three-part video series, she spilled her thoughts.

Farmer Wants a Wife Star Rachel Claims Off-Camera Drama Wasn’t Shown

Rachel wasn’t buying the storyline that FOX aired.

She took to her TikTok page to share more details, explaining that Halleh had asked to sleep in the movie room the night she went missing, saying she needed a good night's sleep. Later, the women found a window open — fueling their suspicions that Halleh had snuck out.

Security and production eventually got involved, even reaching out to Matt, who reportedly didn’t respond.

By morning, Halleh returned to the house, laptop in hand — a detail that didn’t exactly match how the situation was portrayed on the show. According to Rachel, Halleh claimed she left because she had a panic attack, which again conflicted with what was shown to viewers.

Halleh saw this video and had something to say. However, she didn’t touch on how the night unfolded, but rather aired Rachel’s dirty laundry.

What Was Halleh’s Rebuttal?

"I hesitated even doing this," Halleh begins in her video. "I don’t like going below the belt."

Rather than addressing the accusations about sneaking out, Halleh pivoted — immediately accusing Rachel of having a boyfriend while competing for Matt’s heart.

According to Halleh, Rachel allegedly flew to San Francisco during filming to visit her boyfriend, then later told Matt she had to leave because she couldn’t trust him.

Halleh didn’t stop there. She also claimed that Rachel would openly joke about wanting to hit on Matt’s friends and suggested she wasn’t genuinely there to find love.

Halleh went on to accuse Rachel of treating the crew poorly during filming. In a "Part 3" TikTok video, Halleh ultimately told followers she was done entertaining the drama.

For now, public opinion seems to favor Halleh. Many commenters on both women’s TikTok pages defended Halleh’s decision not to fully disclose her personal struggles that night, including the possibility of a panic attack. Others questioned whether Rachel was ever truly invested in the process, pointing out that her portrayal on the show sometimes came across as someone seeking fame rather than love.

The drama continued in the comments section. Rachel responded to Halleh’s video, writing, “Baby girl don’t confuse me with what YOU did. YOU had a boyfriend. You forgot you told some girls you trusted and it made it to me. I had to make sure people knew what TV didn’t show.”

Halleh quickly clapped back:

“Rachel, what are you talking about? I never had a boyfriend. Nor did I tell anyone that. Please get over me and stop using me for clout.”

Woof — exhausted yet? As of now, neither Rachel nor Halleh has posted any new updates, but something tells us this saga might not be over.

What Is Farmer Wants a Wife About?

When it comes to the show's premise, the name gives it away: Farmer Wants a Wife is centered around single farmers across the nation who are looking to find their soulmate. The appeal of the show is found in the details.

Farmer Wants a Wife features four men who work in agriculture and are looking to find the women they will spend the rest of their lives with. The series presents them with potential mates, who travel to live with the farmers on their property.

Here's where it gets fun: Over the course of several weeks, the women will learn to tend to the farm while also hoping to win the heart of their respective farmer. In the end, the fellas will choose just one woman (each, of course) as the winner and hopefully embark on a lifetime of happiness.

The show actually made its debut in the U.K. in 2001 and has been successful in 32 other countries. Farmer Wants a Wife has contributed to 180 marriages and 410 children.

Farmer Wants a Wife was first introduced in the United States in 2008, but it failed after one season. Fortunately, FOX brought it back, and this time, it has been a big winner.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs Thursdays at 9PM ET on FOX.