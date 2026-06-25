‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2 Is Coming: Here’s Everything We Know
Dutton Ranch has become the biggest streaming success in the history of Paramount+, and fans are already avidly looking forward to the show's upcoming second season.
Read on to discover everything there is to know about Dutton Ranch Season 2.
What Is Dutton Ranch?
Dutton Ranch is a Yellowstone sequel from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan that airs on Paramount+.
The show features former Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly reprising their original roles as Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton.
What Is Dutton Ranch About?
IMDb describes the show, "Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler fight to survive on their cherished 7,000-acre ranch amid tough times and stiff competition, while ensuring young Carter becomes the man he's supposed to be."
Who Stars on Dutton Ranch?
In addition to Hauser and Reilly, Finn Little also reprises his role of Carter from Yellowstone on the new show.
READ MORE: Dutton Ranch: Why Did Rip Do It? Episodes 1 + 2 Ending Explained
As is typical of Sheridan's shows, Dutton Ranch also features a couple of iconic actors.
Deadline first reported that Annete Bening was set to play Beulah Jackson, "the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas."
Ed Harris plays Everett McKinney, "a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and has a good sense of humor," according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Country singer Morgan Wade also appears on Dutton Ranch.
The "Wilder Days" singer plays Carol, a bartender in Rio Paloma, Texas, who (per Deadline) has seen it all.
IMDB has a comprehensive list of the entire cast and crew.
Will There Be a Dutton Ranch Season 2?
Yes.
The show debuted to record ratings for the network, and Paramount announced on June 24 that Dutton Ranch had been renewed for a second season.
The announcement did not come with details about when Season 2 would premiere, or which cast members would and would not return for the second season.
Can I See a Trailer for Dutton Ranch?
Yes.
View the official trailer for Dutton Ranch below:
READ MORE: The New Dutton Ranch Trailer Has Me Worried About One Yellowstone Original
When Did Dutton Ranch Premiere?
The show launched with a two-episode premiere on May 15, 2026, on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network.
New episodes will air each Friday.
Season 1 of Dutton Ranch will consist of nine total episodes.
How Can I Watch Dutton Ranch?
Dutton Ranch airs via streaming on Paramount+.
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