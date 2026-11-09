American Idol fans will get a little less of the singers and their favorite judges in 2027. The planned start of Season 25 has been pushed back two weeks from last year.

All the details about the next season of American Idol are falling into place, except who will be hitting the stage.

Online auditions for American Idol Season 25 have been ongoing.

This will be the 10th season judging for Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, and third for Carrie Underwood.

Ryan Seacrest has also been confirmed as host for 2027.

Here's everything we know about Season 25 of American Idol.

When Does American Idol Season 25 Begin?

The start date for Season 25 (2027) of American Idol came via social media. Look for the singing reality show to begin on Feb. 8 at 8PM ET. As has been the case for a decade, Idol will air on ABC.

Fans of the show will get a fix a week prior. On Feb. 1, ABC is airing a retrospective that promises to tell the story of American Idol. From TV Insider:

Tracing the origin, rise and evolution of the show from experiment to ratings juggernaut, this special will chronicle the way American Idol single-handedly catapulted unknown dreamers into full-blown superstars and, in doing so, pioneered modern event television, transformed the music industry and ultimately impacted every corner of American pop culture.

In 2025, American Idol began on Jan. 26, the earliest start since moving to ABC in 2018. Mid-February to early March premiers have been the norm.

READ MORE: Every American Idol Winner Ranked, Most To Least Memorable

American Idol Judges Confirmed for Season 25:

The judging panel for the new season of American Idol was revealed in an original way. In September, Underwood joined Bryan on stage in Nashville. Together they turned to a screen showing Richie and all three revealed they'd be back for Season 25.

The news wasn't too surprising as the trio have strong chemistry. If anyone, Richie's involvement seemed questionable as he's had some health problems lately.

That same day, the show revealed its host.

Ryan Seacrest will return to host American Idol for the 25th time. He is the face of the franchise and one of the most prominent and popular TV game show hosts of all time.

Every 'American Idol' Winner Ranked: Least To Most Memorable Be honest, do you remember who won American Idol last year? He's at No. 16 on this list of American Idol winners, ranked least to most memorable.

We've sorted each of the show's 24 champions in order of who is most famous to country fans. No. 1 may be predictable but a thorough scroll may trigger voting memories from seasons past, plus an update on who is still active in music today. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes