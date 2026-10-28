Luke Bryan has had plenty of hit songs over the years, but one of his biggest almost got away from him for a pretty funny reason.

Bryan recently appeared on the Bobbycast and talked about his No. 1 hit "Drunk on You." Specifically, he revealed that he worried one line in the song was just too cheesy to record.

The problem? The words "boom boom."

Luke Bryan Thought 'Drunk on You' Was Too Cheesy

"Drunk on You" features the lyric "Girl, you make my speakers go boom boom," and Bryan admitted he wasn't sure what to think about it when he first heard the song.

"The biggest scare of that song was, 'You make my speakers go boom boom,'" he explained, as he wondered, "Is it cheesy? How cheesy is it?"

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"Drunk On You" was Bryan's first No. 1 that he had not co-written and he felt like going in and changing important lyrics in the chorus of the song would be semi-disrepectful.

Although Bryan said he never considered changing the lyric, he did wonder if it was so cheesy that he needed to back away from the song altogether.

"I considered it being so cheesy that I may need to back away from it," he admitted.

"I had people in my world sit me down and go, 'You got to let go of this 'boom boom' thing,'" Bryan said.

Thankfully, he found a way to get past his doubts.

Bryan explained that he eventually started playing the demo at after-parties and at small setups during his Farm Tour shows.

Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins & Josh Kear Luke Bryan - Drunk On You

"And I watched everybody in my crew start singing, 'Girl, you make my speakers go 'boom boom,'" he recalled. "And I went, 'None of these people seem to have a problem with it.'"

'Drunk on You' Was Almost Recorded by Jason Aldean

Released in 2012, "Drunk on You" went on to become a No. 1 hit for Bryan on the country charts, but not before it slipped through the hands of Jason Aldean.

Aldean was offered the song first, but passed on it as he didn't think it fit his vibe. Aldean told me on Taste of Country Nights earlier this year that he regrets not recording that one because he saw how successful it was for Bryan.

The song's success is a good reminder that what might sound cheesy to the person singing it can be exactly what fans want to hear. Bryan had his doubts, but his crew's reaction helped him realize he might be overthinking things.

Read More: Luke Bryan Didn’t Let His Siblings’ Tragic Deaths Stop His Musical Dreams

It's a good thing he let go of the "boom boom" thing. Otherwise, one of his biggest hits might never have happened.