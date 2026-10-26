Luke Bryan's son Bo didn't waste much time choosing his college after receiving a high-profile scholarship offer. The Tennessee high school quarterback will play for University of Georgia next fall.

Thomas "Bo" Boyer Bryan announced his intentions over social media last weekend. He first told 24/7 Sports of his intention to play for UGA, one of several schools who offered him a scholarship.

Don't expect him to play right away however.

Bo Bryan is son to Luke and Caroline Bryan. The couple also have a son in Tate (born 2010).

Several times this fall, Luke Bryan has been spotted on the sidelines of his son's games.

The singer grew up in Leesburg, Ga. and while he attended Georgia Southern University he's a big UGA fan.

Current Bulldog starting quarterback Gunner Stockton is a senior, but backup Hezekiah Millender is just a sophomore. Additionally, the Bulldogs have a higher rated quarterback (Colton Nussmeier) in their Class of 2027 recruiting class and another (Jayden Wade) lined up for 2028.

Bo Bryan broke his collarbone during a game this month and had surgery soon after. A timeline for recovery has not been released.

Is Luke Bryan's Son Really That Good?

Bo Bryan is a three-star (out of five) quarterback from Battle Ground Academy, a private school in Franklin, Tenn. At 6 feet tall, he’s on the shorter end for D1 college quarterbacks but his stats for the 2026 season were very impressive.

Prior to getting injured, Bryan threw for over 2,000 yards with 30 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s regarded as a pocket passer and makes ESPN’s rankings in the category at No. 107.

This year was Bryan’s first as starting quarterback for Battle Ground Academy. ESPN shares that the Bryans made several trips to the University of Georgia before a scholarship offer came last week.

Other schools who made offers to Bryan were Austin Peay, East Tennessee State, North Alabama and UT Martin.