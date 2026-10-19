Luke Bryan's 18-year-old son Bo will require surgery to address an injury he sustained in a football game over the weekend.

The singer shared that update in a video post on social media, where he shows his family headed to the hospital in their car, saying, "Going for surgery."

Bo is in the passenger seat of the car, and despite the circumstances and the sling on his arm, he cracked a smile for the camera. Also along for the ride is the singer's wife — and Bo's mom — Caroline, who chimes in from the backseat, "Here we go."

What Happened to Luke Bryan's Son Bo?

Bo Bryan suffered a broken collarbone during his Friday night (Oct. 16) football game.

Read More: Luke Bryan's Son Suffers Football Injury

He originally shared the news on his social media, after he was sidelined during the game and appeared to have his arm in a sling. Bo will be off the field for a while, but his announcement promised that "we will be back."

Bo plays quarterback for for the Battle Ground Academy Wildcats, a high school team based in Franklin, Tenn. The Wildcats were facing off against Pope John Paul the II in the game where Bo got injured.

The country star's son is a talented up-and-coming football player who has already received multiple college scholarship offers for next year.

What Have Luke Bryan and Caroline Bryan Said About Their Son's Football Injury?

Luke Bryan's quick update in the video he shared is the first comment the singer's made on his son's injury.

Both he and Caroline have been there to support Bo as he begins the healing process. Caroline shared a photo of the three of them together at what looks like a medical facility or hospital.

"Not the best day for Bo, or our family, but he'll be back!!!!!" Caroline wrote, then cracked a joke about Luke Bryan's cheesy face in the photo. "Dang collarbone...and of course Luke can't take a serious picture!"

The country star has proudly supported his son's football career, taking Friday nights away from the stage this fall in order to watch Bo's games.